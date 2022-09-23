Farmer finds missing woman’s body in tall grass, WA cops say. Her husband is missing

A farmer found the body of a 53-year-old woman in a remote area of Washington days after she was reported missing, authorities said.

Theresa Bergman’s body was found in tall grass along a road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Lincoln County, the county sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Bergman was supposed to return home on Sept. 18 after being picked up from an airport by her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

But the couple never returned home in Moses Lake, deputies said, so family members reported them missing on Sept. 19.

Authorities are still looking for Charles, who was last seen driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala with a Washington license plate of BLU5395.

An autopsy will be done on Theresa Bergman’s body to determine the cause and manner of death, deputies said.

Anyone with information can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 509-725-3501 or by calling 911.

Moses Lake is about 105 miles southwest of Spokane.

