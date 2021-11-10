Farmer pulled to safety amid severe flooding in Italy

AccuWeather

This fall has featured frequent episodes of stormy weather along the West Coast, especially across the Pacific Northwest. In fact, it's been so stormy that the latest stats from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that drought conditions have been erased across western Washington. The city of Seattle has now had two consecutive months of above-average rainfall, racking up 8.78 inches of rain, or roughly 159% of what is typically observed during that time. Through Nov. 7, the Emerald City has observed