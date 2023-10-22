Farmer rescues flood-hit Wrexham villagers in tractor

Aerial view of flooding at Bettws Cedewain, Powys, pictured on Saturday

People in parts of Wales had to be rescued from their homes after being hit by floods.

Firefighters and a farmer using a tractor went to the rescue of householders at Trevalyn, near Wrexham, on Sunday morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it also sent its own boat to the scene but the tractor was used to get people to safety.

There was waist-deep water at one house at Almere Ferry Road, it said.

Others were "ankle deep", it added.

The nearby River Alyn has seen record water levels since Storm Babet first hit early on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In England, residents of some 500 homes in a Nottinghamshire town have been urged to evacuate due to flooding and record river levels.

Record levels have been recorded on the River Alyn which led to homes flooding near Wrexham

A severe flooding warning has been removed after river levels started to recede at Llandrinio, Powys, on Sunday

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had warned it could take some time before water from upper catchment areas reached flood plains.

In Wales, one flood warning still remains, covering the River Dee at Almere, Erbistock, Plas Devon and Trevalyn Meadows, near Wrexham.

The land around Trevalyn is 7m (23ft) above sea level and is known to be at risk of flooding.

On Sunday morning, NRW lifted a severe flood warning covering Llandrinio in Powys where the rivers Severn and Vyrnwy meet.

Rail operator Transport for Wales said service disruption was expected to continue throughout Sunday following disruption caused by flooding.