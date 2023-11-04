Farmer wrongfully arrested at behest of RSPCA wins £20k in court

Courton Green said family distanced themselves following the accusations and his mental health suffered - Robert Lazenby / Alamy

A Lincolnshire farmer who was arrested, handcuffed and charged after breaking the neck of a dead sheep has received compensation of £20,000.

The RSPCA investigated Courton Green, 64, in 2018 over a short video taken on a phone belonging to a farmhand who became concerned when he saw Mr Green try to behead a sheep with farm equipment after it got into difficulty in a field the day before.

Mr Green has always maintained that the sheep was already dead and said that he broke its neck so he could butcher the carcass.

Police arrested and handcuffed Mr Green, put him in the back of a transit van, took him to Grantham police station and put him in a cell.

Mr Green has said he was so distressed that officers became concerned for his mental health and he was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

Judge Peter Veits expressed concerns about the farmhand’s evidence at Lincoln Magistrates Court in February 2020 and said the case raised questions about the RSPCA’s role as a prosecutor.

RSPCA ‘cut corners’

He found that Mr Green was arrested unlawfully and that the RSPCA had “cut corners” in an interview with him.

After the four-day trial, Mr Green was cleared of any wrongdoing and all charges against him were dropped.

Mr Green, who has a flock of 3,000 sheep and 400 cattle, told The Telegraph: “I have always looked after my animals – if they don’t thrive, I don’t thrive. I don’t know what Monroe’s motives were, but he knew I didn’t kill the animal.

“I was going to make it into feed for my working dogs which is what any farmer would do, but you can’t skin a sheep without breaking its neck. I feel sick at what has happened to me.

“I am bitter. If the RSPCA had won, they would have claimed their legal costs, but I couldn’t get mine reimbursed, £70,000, even though I was found innocent.”

In April, Nottingham County Court ruled that Mr Green was entitled to compensation and awarded him £20,000.

The sum was increased to £28,000 due to the court’s disapproval of the length of time it had taken police to offer the farmer a reasonable amount.

Before his court case, Mr Green was allowed to graze his sheep on a nearby brassicas farm. The owners will not allow Mr Green’s sheep there now.

Two of Mr Green’s children grew distant with their father after his arrest, as they both work in agriculture and were concerned at the case impacting on them if he was found guilty, Mr Green added.

‘Never had an apology’

“Even though I have been proven innocent, I have been tainted by the RSPCA’s accusations. I have never had an apology from them. I would advise anyone wanting to help animals to donate to the Blue Cross or the Dogs Trust. It’s always about publicity and money with the RSPCA.”

Anne Kasica, who runs the SHG help group for people with RSPCA problems, said: “RSPCA investigations appear to be aimed at finding fault, not fact, and once they have invested in a case they are loath to give up.

“Peoples’ lives, finances and mental health are destroyed by a wealthy, powerful organisation determined to win at whatever cost to the individual and ultimately horrendous cost to the state who pay for care for the victims who have mental breakdowns, suffer family break ups and are unable to work.”

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Green has a previous conviction from 2015 for causing unnecessary suffering to animals after some of his sheep got stuck in mud in 2014 and died.

He said: “I should have gone out to get them out, but I didn’t. It was dark, I have a very big flock to think about and I didn’t have much help on hand at the time. I should have gone though.”

