Farmers® and 21st Century® Branded Automobile Customers Will Receive a 25% Reduction in Their April Premium

Move Follows on the Heels of Recent Announcements Providing Help to Business Insurance Customers as Well as Payment Flexibility Options

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers® and 21st Century® branded auto customers will receive a 25% reduction in April premium to reflect the changed driving environment resulting from various stay-at-home guidelines issued across the country. The national insurer has also implemented flexible payment plans and a temporary pause on cancellations to help relieve some of the financial stress being felt by customers.

"We are committed to helping customers during this unprecedented time. Building on our Farmers® Cares initiative to assist customers, all Farmers auto customers will receive a 25% premium reduction for the month of April," said Jeff Dailey, chief executive officer of Farmers Insurance. "As we continue receiving updated information in the coming weeks, we'll assess additional ways to take care of our customers."

Farmers and 21st Century customers will not need to take any action; however, should they have questions they can call Farmers at 888-327-6335 or 21st Century at 877-401-8181. Additionally, for new business and existing customers, Farmers is making their usage based insurance tool, Signal®, available to immediately save 5% to 15% more on their auto insurance premiums. Signing up for Signal will also allow customers to long term move their rates toward the risk they represent.*

Under its Farmers Cares initiative, Farmers has already introduced several customer-focused initiatives to help customers during this time, including:

With many small businesses struggling as a result of customers staying home, Farmers is providing additional relief to more than 115,000 of its business insurance customers under its Farmers Cares initiative. Business customers in the restaurant, office, retail and service sectors across the country will receive a 20% monthly credit on their Business Owners Policy (BOP) for the next two months on their upcoming premium notices.

Mindful of the pandemic's impact on customers, Farmers made adjustments to allow extra time for insureds to pay their policies. The organization temporarily paused cancellations, allowing customers more time to pay their premiums until May 1, 2020 .

. Farmers temporarily modified its Farmers branded auto policies to extend a customer's existing personal auto and motorcycle insurance coverages when delivery drivers use their personal automobile or motorcycle for the delivery of food, groceries, pharmacy and medical supplies.

Farmers is providing continuing support to local non-profit organizations that are responding with community-based COVID-19 initiatives.

Customers seeking additional information on other ways to save are encouraged to contact their local Farmers Insurance agent.

Farmers is working with the various Departments of Insurance to implement this premium credit program quickly on behalf of its customers.

*Signal is not available in California, New York and South Carolina.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About 21st Century Insurance

For more than 60 years, 21st Century Insurance has taken pride in providing customers superior coverage and service while helping them save money on car insurance along the way. The insurer offers customers 24/7 customer service, detailed policy coverage options, quality claims service powered by Farmers and helpful ways to save on auto insurance.

