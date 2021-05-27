Farmers with Ammon Bundy ties buy land, make camp next to shut canal

Two farmers with ties to antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border and have set up a protest encampment there, Jefferson Public Radio reports.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Kashmir: A father digging up the ground to find his missing son

    Nine months after his son's abduction, a father continues to look for closure in India's Kashmir.

  • Oscar Winner Asif Kapadia Signs With Cinetic Media For Management

    EXCLUSIVE: Asif Kapadia has signed with Cinetic Media for management in all areas. The Academy Award, BAFTA and Grammy-winning director-producer is best known for his innovative trilogy of narratively driven, archive-constructed documentaries, Senna, Amy and Diego Maradona. Following its world premiere at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, Amy went on to win the Academy Award […]

  • Amid dispute, Suez Canal blames ship's grounding on speed, rudder

    The container ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal in March was struggling to steer because of its high speed and the size of its rudder, and could have chosen not to enter the waterway in bad weather, the canal authority's head told Reuters. The comments by Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie on Thursday come amid a dispute over compensation with the owner and insurers of the Ever Given container ship, which is detained by court order in the canal nearly two months after it was dislodged. A legal team for Japanese owner Shoei Kisen disputes the vessel's detention and the compensation claim and has said that the SCA was at fault for allowing the vessel to enter and not providing tugs.

  • Betting: Celtics vs. Nets | May 28

    Jared Quay previews the betting odds for Game 3 of the Nets and Celtics on Friday May 28.

  • Chad Michael Murray’s Ted Bundy Biopic Sparks Backlash: 'Do We Really Need Another Movie?'

    Chad Michael Murray joins the ranks of Zac Efron, James Marsters and Cary Elwes as the latest actor to play Ted Bundy

  • 10 winners of a Milky Way photo contest show our galaxy lighting up the sky

    The winners of Capture the Atlas' "Milky Way Photographer of the Year" contest showcase our galaxy in the sky over stunning settings.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said, “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new installment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said, “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities, and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else.’ And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: U.S. COVID worries fall to lowest level ever ahead of Memorial Day

    As America prepares to celebrate the start of another summer, the latest data demonstrates just how dramatically things have changed — for the better.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Authorities release image of car involved in road rage death of six-year-old boy

    District attorney gives the suspects 24 hours to come forward

  • Serge Ibaka won't play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

    The Clippers say back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round series against Dallas on Friday.

  • Canada's COVID-19 cases seen falling if restrictions maintained

    Canada's third wave of COVID-19 infections should decline steadily through the first part of June, driven lower by health restrictions and the steadily increasing numbers of people who are at least partially vaccinated, health officials said on Friday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters that the downward trend in cases is "very encouraging", but added "now is not the time to relax our measures". While some of the 10 provinces, like Quebec, are beginning to open up businesses and relax health restrictions, others are not.

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault