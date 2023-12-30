The Farmers Bank, a Main Street anchor, got its start in 1874

On April 2, 1873, Jonas and Randolph Freer bought a building on Main Street in Ashland for $11,500 and established the Farmers Bank there in 1874.

Randolph Freer was the bank’s president until his death in 1884. Jonas then became president until his own death two years later.

The bank was reorganized in the 1880s, introducing some new faces. George Ullman was brought in as a cashier and Elias J. Grosscup became vice president. Grosscup became more active with the bank after he finished his second term as county auditor, and after Jonas Freer’s death in 1886, he became the bank’s president.

In 1903, the officers of the bank included Grosscup, still president, with Charles Freer as vice president and George Freer as assistant cashier.

In that year, the bank underwent some improvements, both aesthetic and security-wise. The room was frescoed with “soft and harmonious tints” and equipped with mahogany-finished woodwork and furnishings. The vault was secured with a three-ton steel door supplied by the Diebold Safe and Lock company.

By 1916 Farmers Bank had outgrown the old building that it shared with the Freer Brothers clothing store. In July 1918, a grand opening of a brand-new structure was held.

In 1908, George Ullman resigned his position as cashier after 25 years in the position. George Freer was promoted to cashier at that time, having worked 17 years for the bank, 15 as assistant cashier.

The building was designed by local architect Vernon Redding and built by Carmichael Construction of Akron, with much of the interior done by the Robert Mitchell company of Cincinnati.

Movie buffs will recognize this interior as the location of a memorable scene in the movie "The Shawshank Redemption. "

Newspaper articles at the time of its grand opening described some of the materials used: Counters and wainscoting of imported Rose Tavernell marble, and floors of Tennessee marble, with the “working areas” composed of corkoleum.

A little background on the bank's restrooms

Upon entering, one’s attention was immediately drawn to the enormous vault door at the back. The door itself weighed 8 tons, while the frame weighed 7 tons.

Sarah Hootman Kearns

Immediately inside the door and to the right was the ladies rest room, “equipped with every comfort and necessity.” Interestingly enough, the “ladies toilet” was located elsewhere in the bank, which indicates the public restroom of those days was not what we think of today, but actually a place for ladies to sit and rest.

The restroom and toilet for men was located in the basement. The bank officers noted “farmers, business men and strangers are cordially invited” to make use of these facilities when in town.

Another intriguing note from the grand opening was the new department that had been added to the bank—a savings department. This had apparently been in much demand, as the savings account was the perfect vehicle to practice the savings habit.

The building was heated with vapor heat and lighted with gas and electric. Every room had hot and cold running water.

The Freer Brothers clothing store shared the east side of the main floor, while the second floor featured office space. These offices were already occupied by J.W. Brown, insurance and securities, attorney C.C. Sherick, and Dr. Russell Crawford and J.C. Sloan, justice of the peace. Additionally, in the basement facing South Street were three more business rooms.

Several years later, in 1921, the bank introduced yet another novel feature − the Christmas Banking Club. By saving small sums systematically throughout the year, club members could ensure their families a truly merry Christmas.

