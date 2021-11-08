Farmers in Beaver, Lawrence counties charged with killing protected birds

Two local farmers are accused of unlawfully killing migratory birds with a restricted-use pesticide considered harmful to humans, animals and the environment.

Robert Yost, 50, of New Galilee, and Jacob Reese, 25, of Enon Valley, Lawrence County, face federal charges for their role in purposefully killing approximately 17 Canada geese, 10 red-winged blackbirds and a mallard duck last year, U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said Monday.

The indictment claims Yost, owner of Yost Farms near New Galilee, and his employee Reese “conspired to kill migratory birds present on leased farmland operated by Yost Farms,” in June 2020 by spreading whole kernel corn coated in carbofuran throughout a field used for soybean cultivation.

A male Red-winged Blackbird at the Celery Farm in Allendale, N.J. on Monday, June 7, 2021. The Celery Farm is made up of 107 acres of freshwater wetlands in the heart of northern Bergen County, where animals, fish, birds, insects and reptiles call home.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency banned carbofuran in its granular form more than 30 years ago after the chemical was believed to have killed as many as 1 million birds. In 2009, the EPA banned liquid carbofuran on crops intended for human consumption as the pesticide is considered highly toxic to humans and wildlife.

As alleged, Yost directed Reese to spread the carbofuran-coated corn in a field where children were regularly present. The tainted corn attracted protected migratory birds that were killed within a short distance of where the corn was ingested.

Yost and Reese then took steps to conceal their efforts to poison the birds, prosecutors said, by destroying the incriminating feed bag.

Yost and Reese are charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of violating the federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act and one count of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They face a maximum imprisonment term of 13 months and a maximum fine of $31,000, although actual sentences may vary.

Attempts to reach Yost were not immediately successful.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture conducted investigations leading to the charges.

