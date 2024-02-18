Farmers' blockade in Poland: One checkpoint blocked completely, attempts made to disrupt train traffic

Polish farmers have completely blocked truck traffic in both directions at the international checkpoint Dorohusk-Yahodyn and tried to disrupt train traffic with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine

Details: Truck traffic at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint has been completely blocked in both directions by Polish farmers since 9:00 Kyiv time. The farmers hold a large-scale protest action at the driveways near the settlement of Dorohusk.

Reportedly, despite the promises of the protesters to let perishable, dangerous or humanitarian cargoes pass, not a single heavy truck has crossed the border since then.

Quote: "From 15:30 to 17:30, the protesters at the Dorohusk railway station tried to block train tracks, yet the police of the Polish Republic prevented it. As of now, train traffic is operating in normal mode."

The State Customs Service of Ukraine noted that shuttle buses pass in normal mode with no queues.

Background:

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine assumed that the delivery of humanitarian aid may be delayed due to the blockade by Polish farmers.

As of 16 February, Polish farmers have blocked six checkpoints at the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, discussed the situation at the border in the phone conversation with Polish PM Donald Tusk.

Czesław Siekierski, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Development of Countryside, stated that the negotiations with Ukraine concerning the conditions of export of some agricultural products are at the final stage.

Support UP or become our patron!