Farmers buy land, make camp by shut Oregon irrigation canal

  • FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse, in downtown Boise. Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border, Jefferson Public Radio reports. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, file)
  • FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, is the Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway are on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif. Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border, Jefferson Public Radio reports. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
1 / 2

Western Drought-Klamath Basin-Protest

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse, in downtown Boise. Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border, Jefferson Public Radio reports. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border and have set up a protest encampment there, Jefferson Public Radio reports.

The move comes after federal regulators shut off all water deliveries from the project’s main “A Canal” due to extreme drought and the need to balance the water demands of farmers with threatened and endangered fish species in the Upper Klamath Lake and Klamath River.

The last time water was substantially cut off to farmers, in 2001, demonstrators forced open the canal’s head gates three times before federal marshals arrived and stayed all summer. They also held a “bucket brigade” that attracted national media attention and stirred calls by some in the Republican Party for a re-examination of the Endangered Species Act.

The two men who purchased the land near the canal, Dan Nielsen and Grant Knoll, have set up an information center at the site along with local members of the Oregon chapter of People's Rights Network, a group founded by Bundy last year, the radio station reported.

The group first organized in Idaho in response to COVID-19 mask rules and other government-mandated safety regulations and has grown in its scope. Bundy, who was acquitted for his role in a 42-day armed standoff with the U.S. government in 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Oregon, is also running for Idaho governor in 2022.

Nielsen and Knoll are both landowners who receive irrigation water from the project. Knoll is also a member of the Klamath Irrigation District board of directors, which oversees a majority of Klamath Project land.

Nielsen told JPR he and Knoll decided to buy the property so they have a place to gather where they can’t be “run off” by the federal government.

“The only thing separating us from the headgates is a chain link fence,” Nielsen said, adding that he's in regular contact with Bundy. “It’s good access, all right.”

Ben DuVal, president of the Klamath Water Users Association and a farmer in Tulelake, California, told the station that he's aware of the “water crisis info center” but worries the encampment at the head gates could cause problems.

“I don’t want anybody to do anything stupid or … you know, cause a problem, a civil problem," he told JPR. "That’s just not going to be productive in the long-run. But, people also have a right to protest.”

A demonstration is planned for Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Karine Jean-Pierre makes history giving White House briefing

    Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first openly gay woman to deliver the White House press briefing and only the second Black woman in history to take on the role. Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, had briefed reporters aboard Air Force One, but Wednesday marked her first time before the lectern for a televised briefing. “It’s a real honor to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, when asked about her historic turn.

  • He Fought Trump's 2020 Lies. He Also Backs New Scrutiny of Ballots.

    Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, earned widespread praise for his staunch defense of the election results in his state last year in the face of growing threats and pressure from former President Donald Trump. As Trump spread falsehoods about the election, Raffensperger vocally debunked them, culminating in a 10-page letter addressed to Congress on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot, in which he refuted, point by point, Trump’s false claims about election fraud in Georgia. But after a Georgia judge ruled late last week that a group of voters must be allowed to view copies of all 147,000 absentee ballots cast in the state’s largest county, in yet another disinformation-driven campaign, Raffensperger voiced his support for the effort, saying that inspecting the ballots would provide “another layer of transparency and citizen engagement.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As Trump’s election falsehoods continue to hold sway over many lawmakers and voters, with efforts to review ballots still underway in states across the country, we spoke with Raffensperger about why he supported the new review ordered by the judge and how he thinks about public trust, or mistrust, in the electoral process. The interview has been lightly edited and condensed. Q: At the risk of asking you to repeat yourself: Was there any widespread fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election? A: No, there was no widespread fraud. We had, and we still do have, several hundred investigations that we’ve opened up. Many of those are procedural, but none would be significant enough to overturn the election results. Q: So why support this most recent order to inspect ballots? A: So from Day 1, I’ve encouraged Georgians who have concerns about the elections in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues. Frankly, Fulton County has a long-standing history of election mismanagement that has weakened voter faith in the system. And I’m very grateful that S.B. 202 (the state’s new voting law) strengthens the ability of the secretary of state’s office to hold counties accountable. I think that’s a good thing. Q: But in a letter you wrote to Congress in January, you refuted the false allegations regarding absentee ballots in Fulton County, nearly the very same claims that are a part of this lawsuit that led to the judge’s order. So what has changed? A: Unfortunately, the No. 1 issue that we’re facing right now in elections nationwide is voter confidence. Now, in Georgia, it goes back to the 2018 governor’s race, when Stacey Abrams did not concede, and then in 2016, days after President Trump won, the other camp talks about Russian collusion. And so we had those aspersions cast on Trump’s victory. But what happens each time is that voter confidence takes a hit. So whenever we can restore, or have a process that will help restore, voter confidence, I think that’s a good thing — if you have an open and transparent process in which everyone can objectively agree that this is due process that they’re doing, that they’re making sure they’re following the law. At the end of the day, they’re going to get the same results we got after November. And then we can hopefully put this to bed. Q: So even though you know that the allegations in this most recent lawsuit aren’t going to come to fruition, going through another public process will help build confidence? A: It’s really the process of civic engagement. Let the citizens have an open, transparent process in which other sets of eyeballs can verify what’s already been verified. We’ve already done a 100% hand recount of every single absentee ballot, every single early-vote ballot and every date-of-election ballot. So all three forms of voting have been counted in Georgia. Every single one of those paper ballots has been hand-counted. So I know the results aren’t going to change, but it just helps increase voter confidence, and it helps our entire nation to move off this issue and really get back to a more stable society. Q: Democrats and voting rights groups have said that these repeated recounts and relitigations of the 2020 presidential contest actually undermine confidence in the election. So I’m wondering how you weigh that. A: Well, at the end of the day, a Superior Court judge makes a ruling, and we follow the law in Georgia. Q: Many Republican voters, and especially former President Donald Trump, have continued to reject the multiple audits and recounts already carried out in Georgia and demand new investigations. What makes you think this Fulton County inspection will satisfy those who claim that there was widespread fraud? A: Well, let’s follow this rabbit trail, and get the answers, and then we’ll get answers that will be very similar to what we had back when this election was carried out and we did the audit process. And we can put this to rest, and we can move forward. Q: Georgia’s new voting law gives more power over elections to state lawmakers. Do you have any worries that this new inspection of ballots could prompt the Legislature to exert even more control over election administration? A: All Georgians should take great comfort at the end of the day that we have a fair election process. We have 159 counties that are running these elections, we have 159 county election directors who have personal integrity. People need to understand that the people who are running these elections at the precinct level — those are your friends, those are your neighbors, those are your friends at church, those are your friends from Pilates, Rotary. Your kids could be on the same youth league baseball or soccer team. The glue that holds the process together is the individual personal integrity of local Georgians, plus our office, and what I will stand for is fair and honest elections. Q: I wanted to ask you a little bit about your reelection bid next year. You’re running against Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican congressman whom Trump has endorsed. Are you worried about Donald Trump attacking you and actively working to ensure your defeat? A: No. We’re going to run our campaign on issues. At the end of the day, we believe that integrity counts. And we’ve done an awful lot to improve the election process in Georgia. The first thing we did was pass House Bill 316, which allowed us to procure new voting machines that use verifiable paper ballots. For 18 years, people were talking about needing a system with paper ballots; I accomplished that. Also, we made progress toward joining the Electronic Registration Information Center (a nonpartisan, nonprofit multistate voter roll database). So as we updated our voter rolls, we could do it objectively. We also outlawed ballot harvesting. So we’ve been working on election integrity for a long time. Congressman Hice, though, he’s been up in D.C. for over six years, and he has never introduced a single piece of electoral reform legislation. He’s never done anything on election integrity, ever. And now he thinks it’s somehow an interesting issue for him to run on? That’s the challenge sometimes with congressmen. Some of them don’t do much when they get up there. Q: One of the things Hice did do was vote in Congress to overturn the election results. Do you have any concern that someone who had previously taken steps to overturn a free and fair election could one day run elections in Georgia? A: Well, if you’re honest with yourself, he’s a double-minded person. In Georgia, he accepted the results for his race, but he didn’t accept the results for President Trump’s race. How can you hold two opposing views at one time? So he’s going to have to live with his vote on Jan. 6. Q: Echoing Trump’s election lies has almost become a litmus test in Republican primaries. How do you run in this environment? A: I’m going to run on integrity, and I’m going to run on the truth. Q: When was the last time you spoke with Trump? Was it the call in January in which he urged you to “find” him votes that became public soon afterward? Yes. Q: Have any of his allies contacted you or other Republicans in Georgia in the last few months to urge you to conduct a recount or review along the lines of Arizona’s? A: Not that I’m aware of. Q: OK. Last question. We spent a lot of time earlier talking about how faith in elections is damaged. How do you think we restore bipartisan, national faith in elections? A: I think perhaps we need to have a national dialogue, or a bipartisan meeting of the minds. Because S. 1 and H.R. 1 (two versions of congressional Democrats’ major voting rights bill) are a top-down, federal takeover of elections, and of course you’re going to see pushback from the Republicans, and rightly so. And I’ve spoken out against those. We really need to look at what can we accomplish that makes sure that we restore the trust of all voters from both sides of the aisle, make sure that we have honest and fair elections, that results are accurate. Candidates need to understand their job is to turn out voters, and if they don’t turn out enough voters, they will lose the election, and they have to accept the will of the people. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher in Central Park sues ex-employer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The white woman who falsely told police that a Black bird-watcher threatened her in New York City's Central Park sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, saying it fired her without doing a fair investigation and falsely portrayed her as racist. Amy Cooper said in a Tuesday night complaint that Franklin Templeton's actions following the May 25, 2020, encounter substantially harmed her career, and caused such severe emotional distress that she became suicidal. Cooper, 41, who had been an insurance portfolio manager, is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

    Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday. "There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

  • Trump's new 'Contract With America' sounds revealingly different from the '90s original

    During the 2020 presidential election, the Republican Party decided to forgo an official platform, instead choosing to define itself entirely by its support of Donald Trump. Six months after he lost the election, Trump has apparently decided to come up with a platform. Politico reports that Trump is teaming up with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to write a new "Contract with America," obviously based on the 1994 campaign Gingrich designed to sweep Republicans to power in the House of Representatives.

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers bring lovefest to Hawaii: 'Soul mates'

    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are "soul mates," according to Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

  • Bristol Palin Proudly Shows Off Scar From the Tummy Tuck She Had “Years Ago”

    Dancing With the Stars alum Bristol Palin got real with her Instagram followers by showing off her tummy tuck scar in a post about not comparing ourselves to others.

  • Ariana Grande shares stunning photos from secret wedding

    Ariana Grande wore a custom Vera Wang gown (and her signature ponytail) when she wed Dalton Gomez.

  • Casey Anthony Reportedly Gets Drink Thrown At Her In Florida Bar During Heated Argument Over An Ex

    Casey Anthony reportedly had a drink thrown at her at a Florida bar over the weekend after getting into a heated argument with a woman over a man they had both dated. Anthony—who was acquitted of killing her young daughter Caylee nearly ten years ago—had been at O’Shea’s Irish Pub in West Palm Beach on Sunday when she and another woman, identified in a police report as Thelma Moya, allegedly got into the altercation, according to local station WESH. Anthony told police that the two women got into an argument about an ex-boyfriend both had been dating at the same time. As the argument escalated, Anthony told police Moya spilled a drink on her leg. Someone called police reporting that someone had a drink thrown in someone’s face, sending authorities to the bar. Casey Anthony Photo: Getty Images Moya was reportedly no longer at the bar by the time police arrived. An officer gave Anthony information about what she’d need to do to file a restraining order, but Anthony declined that option. She said she’d rather just have the incident documented, according to the police report, also obtained by TMZ. Anthony’s public relations manager told the news outlet that she did not plan to press any charges against Moya. The manager declined to discuss any relationship between the two women, saying only that “there is none.” The bar isn't a new hangout for Anthony, who was also spotted at the same establishment in 2018 chatting to some men during a happy hour, according to an earlier report by TMZ. Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of the opening statements in Anthony’s highly publicized 2011 trial for the death of her daughter Caylee Anthony. The nearly two-month trial included 33 days of testimony from 91 different witnesses as jurors were sequestered at a local hotel deciding the young mother’s fate, People reports. Anthony was ultimately acquitted of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse in the case, but was found guilty of four lesser misdemeanor counts of lying to the police, NBC News reports. A male juror told People this year that he has changed his opinion about the case. “As time has gone by and I’ve learned more, I think maybe I would have come up with a different verdict,” he said. “But at the time, based on what I knew, and what they told me, I felt that my doubts were reasonable.” The juror said his decision still “haunts” him today.

  • Wild bird becomes obsessed with New Hampshire man, bewildering his wife and kids

    “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t let us know he’s part of our family.”

  • Channing Tatum, 41, shows Off his ‘junk’ in mirror selfie: ‘I’m flexing so hard’

    Talk about monkey business! Channing Tatum, 41, had free time on his hands while gearing up to shoot a sexy scene for the upcoming Sandra Bullock lead and produced The Lost City of D, throwing thirsty fans into a frenzy.

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

    The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals shocking news about her journey to become a lawyer in heart-wrenching preview clip.

  • Brad Raffensperger's endorsement of a Georgia ballot inspection highlights GOP's election integrity conundrum

    Despite his continuous dismissals of former President Donald Trump's false allegations of widespread voter fraud, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) says he supports a new judge-approved inspection of all absentee ballots in Fulton County, despite multiple recounts and audits having already taken place. Allowing it, he argued, will increase transparency, "restore confidence" in the voting process, and "hopefully put this to bed." The Washington Post's Greg Sargent, however, suggested Raffensperger is missing the point, even if his reasoning is "well-meaning."

  • 'A special kind of baby boom': Tasmanian devils born in mainland Australia for first time in 3,000 years

    Seven Tasmanian devils have been born in mainland Australia, according to a wildlife conservation group.

  • Molly Ringwald on watching her teen films as a mom of 3: 'I always sympathize with the parents'

    The actress opens up about parenting, mental health and her new role as spokesperson for The 16 Vaccine.

  • MyPillow’s Mike Lindell is turned away from Republican governors event

    The CEO, a top Trump ally, has been sued for defamation over his false assertion that a company’s voting machines stole the election for Joe Biden.

  • 'We are facing a student loan time bomb,' Senator Warren says amid $50,000 forgiveness push

    With the U.S. student loan payment pause set to end after September, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) continues to push for student loan forgiveness as a remedy to a potentially disastrous scenario.

  • Tom Brady's troll of Aaron Rodgers ahead of golf match is ruthless

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't hold back in his trash talk of Aaron Rodgers while promoting a charity golf tournament.

  • Bipartisan highway bill advances in Senate, offering a path through infrastructure morass

    The bill approved unanimously Wednesday by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee would allocate $311 billion over five years for roads and highways.

  • Bugatti begins testing the most expensive new car ever sold

    Bugatti has started testing the La Voiture Noire, a stunning one-off unveiled at the 2019 edition of the Geneva auto show. Photos posted on social media show what looks like a La Voiture Noire prototype undergoing a series of evaluations. Bugatti said it has invested over 65,000 engineering hours into the project.