'Farmers can't forget what our grandparents taught us'

Claire Marshall - BBC Environment & Rural Affairs Correspondent
·6 min read
piglets
piglets

Some farmers are looking towards older practices in a bid to improve the quality of the meat they produce, boost the soil health in their fields, and help to mitigate climate change.

The cow pats on Peter Grieg's farm are "the real deal", he says. Squatting in a field, he examines dozens of holes excavated by dung beetles in just a few hours.

"Inside that cow pat there is an absolute industry. There are billions of bacteria, hundreds of species of life, working away at what real farming is about."

His farm, Pipers Farm, nestles beneath the wilds of Exmoor, in the fertile Devonshire hills, where his herd of native breed Devon Red Rubies graze fields rich in wildflowers and clover. The cows are outside all year round, grazing unsprayed land.

Peter and his wife have been working this land for the last three decades. They farm regeneratively, an approach inspired, he says, by the wisdom of pre-war farmers, when hedgerows were wild, livestock mingled in the fresh air, and industrial chemicals were a thing of the future.

Common sense

He describes it as the engine room of food production. Well-fertilised soil produces good quality grass, which feeds the cows and in turn humans, who eat the nutrient-rich meat.

He believes modern, intensive farming, with its use of synthetic chemicals, antibiotics and processed animal feed, all work to destroy this delicate balance. Agriculture has moved away from the "basic common sense" of acting in harmony with nature.

"It produces massive quantities of an industrial commodity, which is so destructive to the natural world and does not deliver the basic building blocks of human nutrition."

Peter Grieg
Peter Grieg wants young farmers to use "the wisdom handed down from their grandparents"

Regenerative farming has its roots in traditional small-scale farming methods. The approach focuses on restoring soils, which advocates say saves water, mitigates climate change, improves crops, and encourages biodiversity.

The basic principles include not disturbing the soil by avoiding ploughing and reducing the use of chemicals. The earth can be protected from the elements by planting cover crops, such as clover, and use grazing animals for natural fertilisation. Nature will do the rest, proponents say.

Peter has expanded his business to work with around 40 family farms in the Devon valley, helping to move them away from more intensive systems and selling their produce under the Pipers Farm brand.

Companies such as Nestle, McCain, Unilever, PepsiCo and Danone are publicly backing the approach. By comparison, organic farming is a stricter system, with rules banning weedkillers and artificial fertilisers, alongside stringent animal welfare standards.

Cow pat
My cow pats are the "real deal" says Peter

He is trying to encourage "young blood" on to these family farms, so they can "put in to action the wisdom handed down from their grandparents".

"They had no alternatives," he says of older generations. "They didn't have the chemicals. They didn't have big machines. They didn't have the industrial fertilisers."

However, there are challenges. Some crops produced at a large scale - such as potatoes and sugar beet - normally need the land to be ploughed.

For a farmer to change to a different system would cost money - and currently farmers aren't necessarily paid more for food that is produced to higher standards.

Snell brothers
The Snell family has been farming in Devon for 100 years, now John (R) and Mark (L) are at the helm

Richard Bramley, an arable farmer from Yorkshire, is the chair of the NFU Environment Forum. He says the distinction between regenerative and industrial farming isn't helpful - there is no black and white answer. Many farmers have been using regenerative practices for years, he says.

"As a farmer, I know I need to produce food that is needed, that not only has less impact, but has an improvement in the health of the soil and biodiversity."

He says there needs to be a "collective effort" to change the food system to meet the environmental cost. "We can't unfortunately remove ourselves from the economic side of things. We are often under increasing pressure to produce food for less. It's a direction of travel that can't continue."

"I think it's important to have a very objective view to consider all scientific possibilities, and somewhere in amongst that, you will find a bit of a sweet spot where you're able to achieve all those asks that are put on farms."

pigs
On the Snell's farm pigs and piglets are allowed to roam freely

Brothers Mark and John Snell, in their 30s, used to have a dairy herd, now they rear turkeys and pigs for Pipers Farm. Mark says most would like to farm regeneratively if they could, but warns there isn't "a hope in hell" of feeding the world on it.

"The ultimate problem is food waste. It is too cheap. It has driven farmers to industrial farming. Farmers get a bad rap about how they farm a lot of the time, but it's the general public and the government that has driven it."

John says there will always be a need for industrial farming. "Industrial farming has got to be somewhere, it's better off that it's here where the welfare is better, rather than importing everything where you don't know how it's reared."

However, the government is putting the focus on improving soil health as part of its plan to re-shape the farming landscape, now the UK has left the European Union. As part of the post-Brexit subsidy system, farmers will be able to earn up to £70 per hectare for "actions to improve the health of their soil."

And the move towards regenerative farming is going global. In June, the world's largest producer of frozen potato products, McCain, committed to embracing its principles across its whole food chain by 2050.

hedge
Ancient hedges like this, around 400 years old, are rich in wildlife - if left untrimmed.

Sue Pritchard, chief executive of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission says there are "hundreds of years of science" behind regenerative farming, adding that it has never been "a hippy side-show".

"Our research shows that a shift to regenerative agriculture will provide a net reduction of 66% to 77% of greenhouse gas emissions.

"The nature crisis and the crisis in health, and wellbeing and a green recovery following the pandemic, means that the whole of the farming system really does need to take up this challenge."

Peter says any type or size of farm can change. "It's about saying to the younger generation, remember what your granddad said about nurturing your farm when you were sitting on his knee.

"The critical thing is that they are guardians of this magical wisdom."

Follow Claire on Twitter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand to Consult on Potential CBDC

    One central bank official says the future "will undoubtedly involve less cash."

  • Why Trump Is Anointing Ashli Babbitt as MAGA’s First Martyr

    Carlos Barria/ReutersWe’ve all heard the old adage that “One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter.”With Ashli Babbitt, Donald Trump and the GOP have found a perfect martyr to rationalize their perpetual victimhood and inspire future “freedom fighters” to assist in their full-scale assault on democracy.Babbitt was one of thousands of Trump supporters who decided to join the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 and overrun the U.S. Capitol in hopes of canceling a free and fair election. She

  • Judge refuses QAnon Shaman’s third attempt to get out of jail

    Jacob Chansley, who infamously wore an animal headdress and horned hat into the Senate chamber, will remain in jail

  • House Republican group aims to shift party's views on climate change

    Despite the overwhelming scientific evidence, some Republicans are still denying the realities of the warming climate. Last month, Utah Representative John Curtis announced he was forming the Conservative Climate Caucus in an effort to educate fellow members of his party. New York Times climate reporter Lisa Friedman joins CBSN to discuss how the debate over climate action is evolving.

  • Capitol Police expansion to California and Florida prompt fears of government overreach

    The U.S. Capitol Police force's plan to open field offices in California and Florida in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot has critics warning of government overreach reminiscent of "tyrannical regimes."

  • Family & dogs encounter large rattlesnake coiled on trail

    The Massassauga Rattlesnake is found throughout the midwestern United States and parts of Canada. It is a pit viper, and like all pit vipers, it is venomous, capable of killing its prey by striking and injecting poison into the blood stream of their food. They have hollow fangs which penetrate the skin and inject venom like a hypodermic needle. The venom digests tissue, interferes with blood clotting, and causes internal bleeding. There have been rare cases of human death from a bite, and almost always when medical treatment was not sought. For this reason, they are widely feared by people and they are commonly killed. But, despite the perceived threat, it is not an aggressive creature and it rarely poses a danger to humans. A bite can cause serious illness, and only occasionally, death of a human. But these snakes do not eat people and they have no desire to harm a human. They will strike if startled or harassed, and their defensive behaviour can be mistaken as aggression. They are shy animals and walking through their habitat will rarely result in an encounter. Long pants, proper footwear and a keen eye are usually all that are needed to prevent a misunderstanding. Additionally, rattlesnakes have a callous on their tail that creates an audible sound when they are alarmed. The rattle produces a buzz that closely resembles an angry bumblebee in dry leaves. This is meant as a warning to give the snake space. Massassauga Rattlesnakes are listed as threatened or endangered species in most areas of North America and it is generally illegal to kill one. In contrast with the widespread myths that they are dangerous killers, a bite is almost always survivable. In many cases, the snake will not even inject venom. Dry bites are very common, and completely harmless. Rattlesnakes are essential for keeping rodent populations in check. With snakes, we would be overrun with mice, rats, and the parasites that come with them. We would have increased fleas, ticks, as well as other damage. Crop and property damage would increase without these beneficial animals. The next time you see a rattlesnake, keep a respectful distance and have a good look at their features and their behaviour. They are most likely enjoying a sunny spot to warm up, since they are cold blooded. Unless they feel the need to defend themselves, they will usually remain still or they will retreat. Moving a rattlesnake a significant distance will often interfere with their ability to find their hibernation spot and it can mean death for the snake. They are best left alone, or moved only a short distance if safety requires it.

  • Australia mice plague: How farmers are fighting back

    There's a debate in Australia about how to deal with a huge plague of mice in the east of the country.

  • Cara Delevingne channeled Cher from 'Clueless' in a yellow tartan miniskirt and jacket

    "You might be surprised to know I'm not actually a virgin and I can drive," Delevingne joked in the caption of her "Clueless"-inspired Instagram post.

  • 8 Breezy Floral Dresses to Wear on Warm, Sunny Days—All Under $40

    Get ’em while it’s hot.

  • S.Korea raises Seoul COVID-19 curbs to top level, new cases set 2nd straight national record

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running. "Seoul alone saw 500 confirmed cases for the third day," Kim told a televised government meeting. "Four out of five infections are from the metropolitan Seoul area."

  • China open to Boeing 737 MAX test flights - Bloomberg News

    Boeing had initially hoped that China would let the MAX fly by end-2020, but trade power tensions, regulatory hurdles and attempts by the West to counter Chinese competition are delaying its return. Under the Biden administration, Boeing is stepping up efforts to convince China that the plane is safe, aiming to reset its most strategic partnership as air travel picks up from pandemic lows. "Following approval from the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) and other regulators to resume commercial operations, we have been working with other regulators as they complete their validation processes," said Boeing.

  • When the COVID vaccine became tied up in presidential politics, everyone lost | Opinion

    In April, when the national drive to immunize everyone against COVID-19 was gaining steam, Johnson & Johnson had to delay the availability of its vaccine because of production glitches.

  • Sofia Vergara Gets Tropical in Pineapple Pants, a Ruffled Bandeau & See-Through Wedges

    The actress returned to her vacation home in style.

  • We've been nomads for almost a year. Here's what I've learned about taking an extended road trip

    Who says you need to pay rent? Travel the country instead on an extended road trip. Here's how I did it and you can, too.

  • Stormy Daniels’s lawyer Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

    Michael Avenatti, the brash California lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity.

  • Coach's dad wants Bucks to press, Giannis likes the idea

    If Vince Budenholzer had his way, the Milwaukee Bucks would start guarding Chris Paul the minute he walked into the arena. Mike Budenholzer grew up in Holbrook, Arizona, where his father was a state championship-winning high school coach. The Bucks coach said his father wants to see the NBA team use a high school strategy.

  • Harley-Davidson's latest LiveWire electric motorcycle is more affordable

    The first electric motorcycle from the company's LiveWire brand is here.

  • Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

    A booster shot may be necessary to maintain COVID-19 immunity. Daniel Schludi/Unsplash, CC BY-SAThe increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots. 1. What is a booster shot? Boosters are an extra

  • Kelly Ripa Responds to All the Odd Comments About Her Feet in a New Instagram

    The internet always has something to say!

  • Time Lapse Shows Surreal International Space Station Exploration

    This time-lapse of two astronauts performing a spacewalk on the outside of the ISS as they install new solar arrays is absolutely surreal. The post Time Lapse Shows Surreal International Space Station Exploration appeared first on Nerdist.