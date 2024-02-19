Farmers have a critical voice in groundwater management. Don't work against us

A recent op-ed suggested legislators only have two choices in finding solutions for groundwater challenges: Work with us, or work with them.

It is exactly this type of thinking that has stymied efforts for the last four years in addressing these issues and finding the commonsense and workable tools our rural areas so desperately need.

The agriculture industry refuses to buy into this fallacy.

As this drought persists, those who depend on reliable and affordable water supplies to grow our food often feel the impact first.

New plan has buy-in from multiple industries

Stakeholders are engaging with anyone who will listen as to why the proposed Basin Management Areas in Senate Bill 1221 is a viable alternative solution for Arizona’s rural communities faced with groundwater challenges.

Multiple industries across rural Arizona see potential in the management framework — which offers a new option to manage, measure and conserve groundwater.

There have been numerous examples of management proposals over the years offered by both sides of the political aisle which failed to gain any traction at the Legislature because they were bad for rural Arizona and presented as the only options.

Let's shift away from overreaching approaches

They all had a few problematic issues in common: They were top-down, inflexible, overreaching, and lacked transparency and meaningful local engagement. These legislative proposals were incomplete and unacceptable for our rural communities.

Now we have an offering that reflects how important water security is for food security and that answers the question of how we can steward groundwater usage in rural Arizona to be sustainable for everyone, while still growing food, fiber and communities.

Basin Management Areas are the essence of “from the ground-up,” grassroots problem-solving. With some good old-fashioned hard work on the part of our legislative body, concerns and differences can be worked out.

Sen. Kerr shows she's open to input, changes

At this very moment, Sen. Sine Kerr, the bill’s sponsor, is gathering feedback and has already responded to concerns with an important amendment to the bill.

Unfortunately, rather than working with her in this effort, others would prefer lawmakers to disregard her efforts, toss her bill aside and find a new group of people to work with.

This is not the time to force us to decide who we can or should work with. All successful water policy in Arizona has taken everyone working together to find solutions with a common goal in mind — to do what is best for Arizona.

It is time for us to do that again. The issue is too important, and the window of opportunity may be short-lived.

Stefanie Smallhouse is a southern Arizona rancher and president of Arizona Farm Bureau. Reach her at stefsmallhouse@azfb.org.

