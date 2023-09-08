Farmers Feast and fellowship to benefit local groups

Sep. 8—It was farmers' delight last Thursday evening as the annual Farmers Feast took place in downtown London.

The steamed vegetables of cabbage, carrots, potatoes and sweet potatoes combined with Polish sausage cooked on an open flame and served in long trough-like bins set the mood of the entree as people from across the city and county gathered for the fundraising effort.

The Bonnie Sigmon Farmers Feast is so named to honor a long-time extension service agent who impacted the programs that remain in place today.

The feast was offset by the dessert auction, which raised approximately $3,500, according to staff at the Laurel County Extension Office. Ticket sales for the dinner brought in approximately the same amount, with the proceeds donated to the North and South Laurel High School FFA programs and God's Pantry Food Bank.

FFA members were on hand to help set up the event, as well as walking the desserts through the crowd as bids were taken by audience members raising their hands to try to win their favorite dessert.

The event also serves as a fun fellowship among farmers and community leaders that is intermingled with sponsoring local groups and organizations as well as assisting God's Pantry Food Bank which distributes food items to needy families in the area.