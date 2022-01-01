Farmers to get funds to restore natural habitats and rewild Britain under new Government schemes

A farmer in his tractor watching sheep in a field - Getty

Farmers will be given new funds to restore natural habitats and rewild Britain under new Government schemes designed to break away from European Union subsidies after Brexit.

George Eustice will this week unveil plans for two new environmental land management schemes seen as crucial to halting the decline in the UK’s biodiversity.

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday, the Environment Secretary will set out details of a new Local Nature Recovery scheme, which will pay farmers to create new wildlife habitats.

They will also receive funds to plant trees, restore peat and wetland areas.

Mr Eustice will unveil plans for a Landscape Recovery scheme, which will support larger projects aimed at returning swathes of the British countryside to the wild.

The scheme will be open to individual landowners and farmers or those wanting to group together to engage in land management projects spanning between 500 and 5,000 hectares. Applications will open shortly, with 15 projects due to receive funding initially.

Ministers believe the reforms will play a major role in the Government’s drive to halt the declines in British species by 2030 and restore up to 300,000 hectares of habitat by the 2040s.

A farmer in a field with cows - Digital Vision

However, prominent figures in the farming industry have expressed concern that the changes place too great an emphasis on freeing up land for rewilding over the need to support domestic food production and self-sufficiency.

There are also concerns that the reforms will disproportionately benefit wealthy landowners, rather than hundreds of tenants who account for 50 per cent of the nation’s farming.

A number of Tory MPs, including some in the north of England, have also expressed concern that the new payments could inadvertently encourage landowners to evict tenant farmers, because they can extract more money from rewilding land than from their conventional rents.

The schemes come on top of the recently announced Sustainable Farming Incentive, which will see farmers paid for using sustainable land management methods such as promoting wildlife diversity, efficient water use, enhancing hedgerows, and managing croplands and grasslands.

Story continues

The project is already being piloted by nearly 1,000 farmers and is due to be rolled out nationally from 2022, with farmers able to claim between £20 and £58 per hectare of land if they adhere to the new standards.

Major overhaul of farming

Hailed as the biggest overhaul of farming and land management in half a century, the schemes will replace the basic payments scheme operated under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

Brexiteers and some environmentals see reforms of farming subsidies as a key prize of leaving the EU, having long argued that the CAP is skewed in favour of larger landowners and that it has failed to protect the environment.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Mr Eustice told The Telegraph: “Successful and profitable agricultural production is crucial to our food security.

“We are facing challenges on issues like biodiversity loss and climate change, so we must use our freedom from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy to establish a new system of rewards and incentives in agriculture.

“Our new policies will support the choices that individual farmers make, with freedom to choose which elements work for them.

“I have already set out more detail on our new Sustainable Farming Incentive, with a focus on soil health. This week I will say more about Local Nature Recovery and making space for nature in the farmed landscape, and Landscape Recovery – which will pay landowners who want to produce environmental outcomes through land use change.”

Last night a senior figure in the farming industry warned that the SFI scheme appeared to be far less generous than the basic payments scheme in terms of funding per hectare.

A farmer with a pitchfork of hay, feeding a row of longhorn cattle - Mint Images

They also raised concerns that future incentives would overwhelmingly benefit large landowners rather than tenant farmers, many of whom are not permitted to plant trees or take any financial reward for growing them.

In the long-term, they also questioned the lack of safeguards to prevent foreign investors buying up agricultural land, in turn driving up prices and making it harder for domestic farmers to make a living.

“I think it’s disappointing that the Government continues to talk about land sparing - we believe it must be about land sharing - food production and the environment working together,” they added.

“There is still no commitment from the Government to commit to maintaining and growing self sufficiency.”

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs insisted that additional standards would be introduced in future, enabling farmers to receive more funding for the same piece of land.

A source added that the payment rates could also be revised in future, should ministers believe more support is required.

