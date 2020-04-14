Farmers Insurance® Names Chris Flint as President of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company®

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance®, one of the nation's largest insurer groups, today announced Chris Flint has joined the organization as President of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company, effective April 20, 2020. Flint will report directly to Steve McAnena, President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services, and will lead strategic plans for Farmers New World Life.

"We are proud to welcome Chris Flint to lead the team at Farmers New World Life Insurance Company," McAnena said. "I am confident that with his breadth of experience, proven leadership abilities and results-driven approach, Chris will help us continue to serve our customers and strengthen the organization."

Flint brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He most recently served as the President and CEO of ProEquities, Inc. and Senior Vice President, Distribution Companies for Protective Life Insurance Company.

Flint obtained his MBA and MS from Creighton University and his bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is currently a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Large Firm Governor and previously a Financial Services Institute (FSI) board member, in addition to being a former member of the adjunct faculty at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

About Farmers New World Life Insurance Company

For more than one hundred years, customers have turned to Farmers New World Life Insurance Company to help protect the financial security of their loved ones, the continuity of their businesses, and the stability of their retirement incomes. Farmers Life® is associated with Farmers Insurance Group of Companies®.

