Farmers joined by law enforcement, lawmakers to condemn livestock thefts

Apr. 22—NEWFANE — Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti joined Newfane farmers Paul and Katie Strobel to condemn recent reports of trespassing and livestock being stolen from local farmers. They were joined by a trio of state lawmakers at Saturday's press event.

"Late last week law enforcement was made aware of an animal activist meeting being held in the area. The very next day after the event, two trespassing complaints were reported at local farms," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "I immediately put out a public alert notifying our farmers that they need to be observant for activists trespassing on their property. I also made it clear that criminal activity in the name of rescuing will not be tolerated in this county."

In one instance, Paul Strobel has said he was awakened about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when looked out his kitchen window and spotted two people with videocameras near his barn.

"I saw them, but by the time I got out the front door they were in their car and gone," Strobel said this week. "I didn't get a license plate."

After witnessing the trespassers on his property, Strobel called the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The rally Filicetti spoke of Saturday was held April 15 in North Tonawanda. A panel discussion, titled "The Right to Rescue," featured Asha's Farm Sanctuary operator Tracy Murphy. That was followed up with a workshop, "The Open Rescue Experience," led by Murphy's attorney, California-based animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung.

According to Hsiung and fellow animal rights activist Joe Allman, who helped organize the discussion and workshop, at no time during those sessions was anyone encouraged to break the law.

On Wednesday, the owner of Winging It Farms off Hartland Road in Gasport reported that 50 chicks had disappeared from the gated property. New York State Police are investigating the incident but no information on the case could be obtained Friday.

Filicetti said later Friday that the sheriff's office is investigating the reported theft of 11 chickens from another farm in the town of Hartland.

At Saturday's press event, state Sen. Rob Ortt announced he plans to introduce legislation to amend the law related to second-degree burglary to include unlawfully entering or remaining on farmland with intent to commit a crime. This would target those who enter farmland to steal livestock and create severe penalties for stealing such livestock.

"Let's be clear — these are not 'advocates', these are extremists who believe they have a right to steal from our hard-working local farmers. These extremists are threatening our farmers' property and their livelihoods. ... These groups are nothing more than criminals, and I stand with our local farmers and urge them to immediately report any suspicious activity. I want to thank our local law enforcement for their quick response and ongoing investigations."

Ortt was joined by Assemblyman Mike Norris and Sen. George Borrello, who added, "... Upstate New York farms are about as far from corporate 'factory farms' as you can get. Family farms have well cared for animals that would be traumatized if they were taken from their environment and caretakers. People who are truly committed to protecting animals should direct their energies where they are truly needed by volunteering at local shelters."

Under Ortt's proposed bill, such offenses would be punishable by 3.5 to 15 years in prison, followed by 2.5 to 5 years of post-release supervision. Offenders could also be charged with the appropriate level of larceny depending on the value of the livestock stolen.