Farmers march: India farmers clash with police in protest march

Haryana police used water cannons to disperse the protesting farmers

Tens of thousands of farmers from India's Punjab state are marching to capital Delhi to protest reforms they say are against their interests.

The farmers pushed barricades as they crossed into neighbouring Haryana state on Thursday, with photos and videos showing them clashing with police.

There is heavy security in Delhi and metro services have been disrupted.

The government denies that the reforms, which open the farming sector to private players, will hurt farmers.

Two farmers associations put out a statement on Friday, saying that they expect 50,000 farmers to reach the Delhi border from Haryana. Local media reports say drone cameras have been deployed for security surveillance at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Social media has been awash with videos showing farmers breaking through barricades in Haryana, despite police trying to stop them with water cannons.

Farmers removed police barricades in protest

Striking photos from Thursday show farmers marching through the Haryana-Punjab inter-state border.

#WATCH Haryana: Police use water cannon & tear-gas shells in Karnal to disperse farmers from Punjab heading towards Delhi.



Security increased further at Delhi-Karnal Highway as farmers intensify their protest by trying to break through barricades & move towards Delhi. pic.twitter.com/5xyCelzRWc — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Thousands of them, including some on tractors, clashed with police. At one point, photos showed protesting farmers allegedly throwing barricades off a bridge in Haryana after police tried to stop their march to Delhi.

Some protested on their tractors

Farmers in northern India have been protesting three bills - which contain the reforms - since they passed in September. Thousands took to the streets back then, where they blocked motorways and railway tracks in different states.

What are the reforms?

The reforms seek to loosen rules around sale, pricing and storage of farm produce - rules that have protected Indian farmers from the free market for decades.

Farmers say they will continue to protest until the government rolls back the reforms.

Most farmers sell the majority of their produce at government-controlled wholesale markets at an assured floor price called the Minimum Support Price (MSP). They're worried that market forces will eventually dictate prices and that the government will remove MSP, leaving farmers in the lurch.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied this but farmers say there is no guarantee that it won't happen.

Instead, the BJP says these reforms are necessary to increase farm incomes and productivity. While farmers in many states can already sell to private layers, the three bills offer a national framework.

