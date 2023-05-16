Farmers Market season is back in Tri-Cities. Where you can get fresh food, handmade goods

Farmers market season is upon us — now you can look through rows and rows of local vendors with food, drinks, handmade products and more while strolling through an iconic Tri-Cities location. The only question is which location, or locations, you’ll choose to check out.

The Tri-Cities area is home to a multitude of farmers markets, some located in historic places like the Parkway in Richland and the Columbia River Warehouse. There are also newer thriving locations like Summer’s Hub in Kennewick and in or around businesses, like the 3 Eyed Fish Farmers Market.

Tri-Cities Farmers Markets

▪ Pasco Farmers Market - Behind Viera’s Bakery, at the corner of S. 4th Avenue and W. Columbia St.

Every Saturday from May to October, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (new time)

This downtown Pasco farmers market takes place under covered pavilions, providing shade when it’s hot and protection when it’s rainy. Organizers say there are around 80 vendors this year. The market is operated through the Downtown Pasco Development Authority nonprofit. Live performances are scheduled each week as well.

▪ Downtown Kennewick Farmer’s Market - 10 E. Bruneau Avenue

Every Thursday from June to October, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

One of two farmers markets now held in the Columbia River Warehouse, the Downtown Kennewick Farmer’s Market is approaching its first-ever shaded market season. Special events will be held around once a month, according to organizers. While slots are still open, there are around 40 vendors signed up so far.

The market is experiencing issues with its website, so interested vendors can contact FarmersMarket@publicmarketcrw.com in the meantime.

▪ Richland Farmer’s Market - The Parkway and Lee Blvd.

Every Friday from June to October, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Richland Farmer’s Market is held at the historic Parkway, with a live musician at each end. The dog-friendly market is through the Richland Parkway Improvement Association. Organizers estimate between 75 and 95 vendors so far, saying they usually fill up around harvest.

▪ 3 Eyed Fish Farmers Market - 1970 Keene Rd.

Every Sunday starting in June, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This farmers market is held right next to the 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar in Richland. Happy hour is all day long on market days.

▪ Saturday Farmers Market - W. Skagit Ave.

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the regular Summer’s Hub variety of food trucks and entertainment options, each Saturday also includes a farmers market.

▪ Summer Saturdays Night Market - 325 E. Columbia Gardens Way

June 10, July 8 and August 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village hosts the Summer Saturdays Night Market on the second Saturday of each summer month. All four connected wineries stay open late on market nights. An estimated 60 vendors have signed up. Entrance is free for all ages.

More indoor farmers markets

▪ Public Market - 10 E. Bruneau Avenue

Year-round, Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Public Market is the newest market in Tri-Cities, and the second market held at the Columbia River Warehouse. Find more than 60 vendors offering goods that originate from or were produced in Tri-Cities.

Signs and balloons mark the grand opening weekend for the Public Market at Columbia River Warehouse. The market is now open, at 10 E. Bruneau Ave. in downtown Kennewick.

▪ Red Mountain Kitchen Indoor Market Series - 212 W. Kennewick Avenue

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, September 15, October 20

Red Mountain Kitchen hosts an Indoor Market Series on the third Friday of every month between May and October.

▪ Farmers Market Fridays - 21 S. Cascade St.

Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

The Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities collaborates with 3 Chicks Gift Shop and Boutique to hold a farmers market on Fridays, offering fresh produce at affordable prices.