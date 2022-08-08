Farmers Market Week: Celebrating in Oak Ridge, Clinton

The popular Oak Ridge Farmers Market in the parking lot adjacent to Historic Jackson Square on Saturdays is one of the things that makes living in Oak Ridge enjoyable. The 2020 U.S. Census figures show that Oak Ridge's population grew by 7.1% or 2,072 residents since the 2010 Census for a total population of 31,402.

East Tennessee FARM joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week this week. Giveaways are planned for both the Oak Ridge Farmers Market at Historic Jackson Square and the Clinton market.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Clinton Market will have FARM grocery bags, cookies and lemonade, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Oak Ridge Farmers Market will open with free shopping bags, live music and the first 100 customers will get a free ice cream cone.

The East Tennessee FARM began in 1975 and is the oldest operating Farmers’ Market in the state of Tennessee and currently hosts 73 farmers selling a wide variety of products at three markets (Oak Ridge, Clinton, and Ebenezer in Knoxville), including fresh sweet corn, peppers, and several varieties of tomatoes.

"Our market also hosts food vendors each with a unique product, such as pimento cheese, hummus, Dutch Cookies and English Toffee. Artisan vendors bring their unique products, all hand made to add to the unique flavor of our market," the release stated.

This year, farming has been difficult with the increase in fuel cost of fuel and fertilizer. But the farmers are persistent and believe in their mission to provide healthy food for the community, the release stated, adding that the community has remained loyal, which FARM appreciates.

President Kathy Burke Mihalczo is always quick to remind everyone that the most important part of the farmers market is the farmers. All leftover produce is gathered each week and donated to the Society of St. Andrew, which in turn delivers it to the food pantries for those in need.

East Tennessee FARM is dedicated to helping everyone purchase heathy foods for their tables. This year is has hosted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is funded by the Department of Agriculture and the Double Up Food Bucks Program (DUFB), which matches dollar for dollar up to $20 for additional funds. This program has been made possible by an American Diabetes Association Grant.

Story continues

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — must be innovative to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.

Don Sobczak and Naranza Blount show off honey they have for sale at the Oak Ridge Farmers' Market.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.

“Farmers markets are abundant sources of food, connection and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own.” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition Executive Director. “Behind the scenes of every successful farmers market is a dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These farmers market operators are experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2022, we will be highlighting the vital work of farmers market operators across the nation. Join us!”

For further information, visit www.easttnfarmmarkets.com or email at info@easttnfarmmarkets.com.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Farmers Market Week: Celebrating in Oak Ridge, Clinton