Farmers markets are in full swing in Southwest Florida: What to know

On Marco Island, Wednesdays are for the farmers market.

Located at the newly redesigned Veterans Community Park, the market features fresh fruits and vegetables in abundance; local artists and their crafts; and plenty of made-on-site snacks, fresh-baked breads, plates of food and even fresh fish, meats and cheeses.

Marco Island Famers Market is every Wednesday through April 10 at Veterans Community Park. Available: Fruits, veggies, food trucks and prepared foods with everything from beignets and pastries to paella, smoothies and coffee to chicken kabobs, guacamole and popcorn.

"It's a farmers market, get your samples! Don't eat breakfast on Wednesdays; we'll feed you," yelled Jeff Etnoyer as he handed out samples of apple pears on Dec. 27. Etnoyer's mother, Jennifer, bags the produce for customers as he works the crowd. She said the family owns farms all over Southwest Florida, including in Punta Gorda where they live.

Etnoyer said his grandmother started the farm stand 18 years ago.

"She's 80 and just runs the show from the house now," he said.

You want flowers? There are air plants, orchids and fresh herb plants.

Looking for the freshest guacamole made in large bowls at the market? You got it.

How about a photo of your favorite crescent beach? There's an artist who sells them in any size.

How about pickles? Head over to the Happy Pickle stand for dill, half sours, bread & butter and even horseradish pickles made from scratch.

And citrus – if you're in Florida, you can't forget the citrus – grapefruits, navel oranges, Meyer lemons and sugar bell oranges.

Happy Pickle is one of the many vendors at the Marco Island Farmers Market on Wednesdays.

See other markets in Southwest Florida

Third Street South Farmers Market: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays on Third Street South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

St. Paul’s Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at 3901 Davis Blvd., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Naples. Gift shop and unique boutique.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market: Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Friends of Koreshan Sunday Market has returned. It's open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays at a new location, Three Oaks Town Center, 18731 Three Oaks Parkway, south Lee County. More on Facebook.

Inyoni Organic Farm: This 6-acre all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup on the farm. Learn more at facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market: Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples. Find it on Facebook for more.

