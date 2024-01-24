Farmers in Poland to stage major protests against imports from Ukraine

A nationwide protest by farmers demanding the protection of their business against imports from third countries, including Ukraine, will begin in Poland on 24 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing RMF FM, a Polish radio station

Details: Industrial action involving tractors and other power equipment taking to the roads is reportedly planned in more than 150 locations across the country. The protestors are expected to engage in "drive-slow protests" rather than outright blockading traffic.

The farmers will demand the cessation of "uncontrolled imports of agricultural products from Ukraine and other non-EU countries that do not comply with European standards".

Polish farmers claim that they are in a disadvantaged position, still being bound by a range of rules and costly environmental protection measures that producers in third countries aren’t subject to.

They also call for a "strategy for Ukraine's accession to the EU in the field of agriculture", with a breakdown of individual sectors, to be prepared.

Furthermore, farmers want the government to review the common European agricultural policy. They are dissatisfied with a range of restrictions associated with the European Green Deal and demand changes and more "flexibility" in the national strategy for the entire period until 2027.

Background: During his visit to Kyiv, the new Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, stated that Ukraine and Poland would find a solution to the disputes that would be beneficial for both countries' agricultural producers.

At the same time, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv had promised to make every effort to protect and support the interests of Polish farmers and hauliers and expressed expectations that Poland would also take steps to lift restrictions on Ukrainian farmers and producers.

Earlier, reports emerged that Poland would oppose the European Commission's proposal to extend Ukraine's preferential trade regime for another year until June 2025.

