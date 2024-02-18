Farmers have right to protest peacefully, says Conservative MS

The Welsh government insist its plans will address the climate crisis

Farmers protesting against a new green scheme have the right to do so peacefully, said a Conservative MS.

Brecon and Radnorshire MS James Evans said 5,500 farming jobs are at risk from the Welsh government scheme.

Former international rugby referee Nigel Owens said he would be prepared to drive a tractor to the Senedd if the plan goes ahead.

The Welsh government said no final decisions have been made and proposals are still in consultation.

It comes after more than 100 tractors and pickup trucks disrupted traffic with a go-slow protest on one of the main routes in west Wales on Friday.

The protest on the A48 near Carmarthen was over planned changes to farming subsidies by the Welsh government.

In order to gain access to the scheme, farmers will have to commit to planting 10% of their land with trees and earmark another 10% as wildlife habitat.

Farmers argue that this is not practical while keeping a farm business going, with many concerned that the other requirements of the scheme will overwhelm them with paperwork.

As well as farmers such as Mr Owens making their opposition to the plans clear, other personalities with an interest in agriculture such as TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson have also given their views.

He said: "I'm trying to see the Welsh farming policy from the government's point of view. And I just can't. It's completely daft."

"It's going to be disastrous for our rural communities," Mr Evans said on BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme.

"[Farmers] don't see a future for their young people.

"The Welsh government have made a lot of noise about Tata Steel's 2,000 jobs that have been lost there, and rightly so. We need to make sure we protect our steel making in Wales.

"But then we have 5,500 jobs that the Welsh government scheme is going to implement and they don't seem to bat an eye lid about that."

He said he "would quite happily" see farmers outside the Senedd protesting if the Welsh government does not listen.

Similar moves by environmentalists led the conservative party to try and introduce anti-protest legislation at Westminster - but it was overturned by the House of Lords.

When challenged on whether farmers have special privileges considering the same method was used, Mr Evans told BBC Radio Wales Sunday Supplement: "All people have the right to protest if it's done in a peaceful way.

"I don't want farmers gluing themselves to roads like of of the idiots have done in London because that doesn't achieve anything."

The Welsh government insists its plans will ensure safe food production systems, protect the environment and address the urgent call of the climate crisis and the nature crisis.

It said: "Working in partnership with the farming sector is the key, that is why the sustainable farming scheme has been jointly developed with farmers.

"The scheme is currently out for consultation, we would like to thank thousands of farmers who have already responded and attended road show events across Wales.

"No final decision on the scheme has been made and it won't be until the consultation has ended and we encourage everyone to relay their views by the 6 March."