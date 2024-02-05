Farmers' protests in France: a long and sometimes deadly history

The farmers’ protests that brought parts of France to a standstill over the past week are the latest in a long tradition. RFI looks back at some memorable moments in more than a century of agricultural uprisings.

It began, as many things do, with wine.

The first time in France’s modern history that unhappy farmers forced the rest of the country to take notice was in 1907.

That spring, winegrowers in the southern provinces of Languedoc and Roussillon led what would prove to be one of the biggest uprisings of the century.

Farmers marched into town squares to call for regulation of imports from Algeria and cheap adulterated wines from other parts of France. For weeks they descended on a different city every Sunday, drumming up support along the way.

By June, they drew as many as 800,000 people to Montpellier – roughly ten times the city’s population. Hundreds of mayors and councillors resigned in solidarity, bringing local government to a standstill.

Soon after that, Paris sent in the army. Days of rioting followed and seven people died. Disgusted, a regiment of local soldiers mutinied and set up camp among the protesters.

Parliament passed laws cracking down on adulterated wine, and the growers ended their revolt.

But some six decades later, winegrowers in the same region were protesting again – and this time, with France now in the European common market and agricultural policy decided not in Paris but Brussels, they adopted more radical tactics.

No other farmers’ protests have proved so deadly. But the playbook first deployed in 1907 – bringing the countryside to the city and appealing directly to the public against authorities – would be adopted again and again in the century that followed.



