Farmers struggle in Argentina as drought withers their crops

VICTOR CAIVANO
·4 min read

URQUIZA, Argentina (AP) — The ground crackles as Guillermo Cuitino walks across dry farmland that should be green and lush this time of year. He grabs a soy plant and easily disintegrates its leaves with his hands.

“This year’s drought was extreme,” the agricultural engineer said this week at the farm where he works in Urquiza, a town about 230 kilometers (143 miles) from Argentina’s capital.

Cuitino normally has a policy of not walking on cultivated land, but everything is so dry now that there is absolutely nothing to damage — even weeds aren't growing.

That scene is repeated in farms across Argentina, where harvesting should be in full swing but months of dry weather has ruined. Farmers are scrambleing to make ends meet, and a sharp drop in expected revenue from exported farm products will deal a severe blow to Argentina’s shaky economy.

“This drought is unprecedented,” farmer Martín Sturla said, standing in the middle of his dustry fields in nearby San Antonio de Areco. “It’s Dantesque. No one has seen anything like it.”

The situation is particularly dire because Argentina had already been suffering two years of unusually dry weather.

“The last two years were bad, but we always had some rain events that allowed us to get by,” Cuitino said.

Even experts are having trouble coming to terms with the crisis.

“There are no words to describe the impact of a campaign marked by all-time historical records: a deficit of rainfall for the third consecutive year in the summer, persistent heat waves until well into March, and agricultural frosts as late as October 2022 and as early as February 2023,” said a recent report by the Rosario Board of Trade that has sharply cut estimates for this year’s harvest.

“Crops, animals and natural resources have seen their conditions deteriorate week by week, leaving us on the eve of winter with a storm of losses,” it said.

In its latest weekly report, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said this year’s soybean production would be around 25 million tons, down 44% from the average for the last five cycles. Total wheat production, meanwhile, is forecast at 36 million tons, a 31% drop from the previous year.

Osvaldo Bo has seen this first hand at his farm in Urquiza.

“We lost 90%,” Bo said while showing off a field of dry corn. “I’ve never seen a drought like this, because there have been droughts where there was no soybean, grain, but there was wheat and corn. But now, all harvests were lost.”

Taking into account the soybean, wheat and corn harvest, which make up 87% of Argentina’s grain production, losses will reach an estimated $14.14 billion, according to the Rosario Board of Trade. The Regional Consortium of Agricultural Experimentation said in a recent report that the current condition will lead to almost $20.5 billion in export losses.

Although many have been quick to attribute the drought to global warming, experts said it was not so simple.

“We have no evidence that it’s climate change for now,” said Anna Sörensson, a climate change researcher at the publicly funded CONICET research institute. “On the contrary, we see that precipitation has increased due to climate change.”

He added that there is “great certainty” the current drought was generated by the climate condition known as La Nina, which involves a cooling of the central Pacific that leads to changes in weather around the world. The phenomenon lasted much longer than normal this time.

Even if it isn’t directly responsible for the drought, climate change still plays a role, though, he said.

“What does happen due to climate change is that the heat waves become more frequent and more severe,” Sorensson said. That means “the soil dries more quickly,” he said.

Argentina has suffered the hottest summer since 1961, according to the country's National Weather Service. In the capital, Buenos Aires, residents endured the hottest summer since records began in 1906.

Farmers are trying to figure out how to keep going.

“I’ve already done a couple of projections and I don’t have enough money to pay the bills of the year to plant again," said Jorge Bianciotto, who manages the farm where Cuitino works.

"We’ve lost a lot of working capital and so what I’m doing know is trying to look for financing to cover the financial hole I have by asking for credit with the hope that next year will be better,” Bianciotto said. “One always believes that what’s coming is better than what happened.”

___

Associated Press writer Daniel Politi in Buenos Aires contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • EU imports of Russian fish rise by nearly 20pc despite Ukraine war

    Russian exports of fish to the European Union have soared by a fifth since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, according to new trade data.

  • UN chief's call for ambition on climate gets muted response

    Senior government officials at a climate meeting in Copenhagen gave a muted response Tuesday to calls from the head of the United Nations for countries to show greater ambition when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged rich countries Monday to bring forward their target for achieving net zero emissions as close as possible to 2040, and for emerging economies to aim for a date as close as possible to 2050. This would be a significant shifting of the goal posts: the United States and the European Union are currently aiming for net zero by 2050, while China is targeting 2060 and India has set a deadline of 2070.

  • Tesla to deliver strong Q1 retail sales in China: brokerage data

    Tesla is poised to report one of its best quarters in China, the latest retail sales data showed, after becoming the first electric vehicle maker in the country to cut prices in a bid to defend its market share. The U.S. EV maker's retail sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International, which tracks car insurance registrations. That was slightly higher than the 1,327 units it sold daily on average in the fourth quarter in China, when Tesla sold a total of 122,038 cars, its best quarter so far, the data showed.

  • Google suspends Chinese shopping app amid security concerns

    Google has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo on its app store after malware was discovered in versions of the app from other sources. Google said in a statement Tuesday that it suspended the Pinduoduo app on the Google Play app store out of “security concerns” and that it was investigating the matter. Google warned users Tuesday to uninstall any Pinduoduo app not downloaded from its own Play Store.

  • Erdogan tries to salvage economic credibility before Turkey's election

    Former Turkish economy tsar Mehmet Simsek's refusal to return to politics has left President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party scrambling to rebuild its economic credibility less than two months before landmark elections, insiders and analysts say. Erdogan, who has led Turkey for two decades but is trailing in opinion polls ahead of the May 14 vote, had personally appealed to Simsek to return to the government and take up a top role, several people familiar with the matter said. Some AK Party (AKP) members had wanted Simsek to champion the party's latest rhetorical pivot to more free-market policies, after years of unorthodoxy under Erdogan that had hammered the lira currency and sent inflation soaring.

  • Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

    Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, and adult film performer Michele Mason all agreed to pay more than $400,000 combined in disgorgement, interest and penalties to settle the claims, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. None admitted or denied the SEC’s findings as part of the settlement.

  • How Many Warnings Will It Take for the World to Wake Up to the Climate Crisis?

    The UN’s latest IPCC report has been described as a “final warning” from scientists. But how many warnings do we need from climate scientists before real action takes place?

  • Russia Wants a Committed Fossil Fuel Relationship. China Has Cold Feet

    If approved, the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline would help Russia permanently reorient its gas industry to the east.

  • Ex-Warminster cop sentenced to 55 years for sexually abusing boys while on-duty, in community

    Bucks County Judge Wallace Bateman Jr. sentenced former Warminster police officer James Carey to 24 1/2 to 55 years in state prison, noting that the scars of his victims, now all adults in their 30s …

  • What the Biden administration isn't telling Congress about spy balloons

    Officials inside the Pentagon and intelligence community still haven’t answered questions about what they know about foreign objects floating in U.S. airspace.

  • Biden administration plans revamp of organ transplant system

    The Biden administration said Wednesday it will attempt to break up the network that runs the nation’s organ transplant system as part of a broader modernization effort. More people than ever are getting new organs, with a record 42,888 transplants last year — but that’s not nearly enough to meet the demand. More than 100,000 patients are on the national transplant list, thousands die waiting and critics have long urged an overhaul to save more lives.

  • 1 hurt when tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs

    A rare tornado touched down in a Los Angeles suburb on Wednesday, ripping roofs off a line of commercial buildings and sending the debris twisting into the sky and across a city block, injuring one person. The National Weather Service sent teams to assess damage in Montebello and later confirmed that a tornado had touched down around 11:20 a.m. “It's definitely not something that's common for the region,” said meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld with the weather service.

  • NASA spotted a massive magnetic tornado swirling on the Sun

    This massive 'solar twister' spun near the Sun's north pole for over three days!

  • In Eastern U.S., Climate Change Has Extended Forest Growing Season by a Month

    A century of rising temperatures has extended the growing season of hardwood forests in the eastern U.S. by one month, a new study finds.

  • Japan’s PM visits Bucha: I feel great anger at atrocities committed here

    During his trip to Ukraine, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, presiding nation in the Group of Seven (G7), visited the city of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, which became one of the main symbols of the atrocities committed by the Russian occupiers.

  • Saudi, UAE investors plan to invest in SpaceX - The Information

    The funding round is expected to value the rocket maker at about $140 billion, the report added. SpaceX raised $2 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2020, according to venture capital firm Space Capital. The company and Morgan Stanley's representatives have told investors that Saudi Arabia's Water and Electricity Holding Company, part of the country's sovereign wealth fund, and United Arab Emirates' Alpha Dhabi are part of the funding round, according to the report.

  • AbbVie Provides Regulatory Update On Parkinson's Disease Drug Candidate

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) provided a regulatory update on its New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 Wednesday morning. What To Know: AbbVie said it received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its NDA for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The NDA is based on results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-

  • India's law firms fret about poaching, plan fee hikes as foreigners gain a foothold

    India's decision to allow foreign law firms to establish offices in the country is set to shake up its legal services industry, with local firms fretting star performers could soon be poached and predicting that fees will shoot higher to retain them. As of March 10, foreign law firms can now set up shop in India to offer M&A and corporate advisory services as well as to handle arbitration disputes for foreign clients. India had some $50 billion in cross-border deals last year while corporate arbitration cases and other legal disputes have continued to grow, making the South Asian market a lucrative one for global lawyers who until now have had to operate on a fly-in, fly-out basis.

  • One of Marvel’s top executives is out amid Disney shake-up and MCU Phase 5 disappointment

    Victoria Alonso has been with Marvel Studios from the very beginning, co-producing its first film in 2008 with Iron Man—now she's out after nearly two decades at the company.

  • Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland cleared of domestic violence charges after being dropped by network

    ‘I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process,’ Roiland said in a statement