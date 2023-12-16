Farmers urged to continue testing, monitoring chicken flocks for devastating flu

Dec. 16—SOMERSET, Pa. — Somerset County has been spared this year from a fast-spreading bird flu that has ravaged poultry farms nationwide.

But just one migrating flock overhead could change that — a reason local farmers and Pennsylvania's farm industry must stay vigilant, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said Friday during a visit to the county on Farmers Appreciatiuon Day.

The avian influenza has claimed more than 72 million birds in 47 states and forced Pennsylvania to cancel poultry exhibits at the Pennsylvania Farm Show next month.

The virus isn't a significant threat to humans but can be devastating to the poultry industry, including egg suppliers and farms raising chicken and holiday turkeys for meat.

That can drive up consumer prices for the goods.

Last week, an Ohio egg farm outbreak forced 2 million chickens to be killed to contain the spread — and Redding and longtime Somerset Farm Bureau member Harold Shaulis said there's a need for even the smallest farms to be vigilant.

Shaulis said poultry farming isn't a big niche in Somerset County, but many farms have chickens — even if it's just a handful or more.

"We've been blessed so far," Shaulis said, "but all have to continue to stay on top of it ... if one bird flies overhead with droppings and a chicken gets into it, (the influenza) is going to spread really quickly."

He described it as "like COVID for poultry," but that there's no cure.

Continued blood tests for flocks is the most preventative measure — and it's imperative to control the spread of the influenza for even those with just a handful of birds, Redding said.

The aim is to curb the spread to enable it to "burn itself out" — and prevent farms statewide from suffering devastating future poultry — and financial losses.

"Containing this virus is the only way we can stop it from continuing to breed," Shaulis said.

With luck, poultry will be back at the Harrisburg-based farm show in 2025, Redding told Rotary Club of Somerset County members Friday during a meeting at Somerset Country Club.

In the meantime, state lawmakers created a grant program to enable farms who suffered Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza losses to seek partial reimbursement through February.

On Monday, Redding's office announced $450,000 in Farm Bill funding was also available to encourage institutions to research complex agricultural challenges — the avian flu included.

Redding said that could include furthering research to find a vaccine for the damaging avian influenza.

"Research feeds innovation and productivity, keeping Pennsylvania's $132.5 billion agriculture industry growing," he said.

Redding also spoke about reasons for optimism within Pennsylvania's farming industry, noting that the state tops the nation in farmers under the age of 35, ranks second in direct market sales and supports 590,000 jobs.

He said regions such as Somerset County need to continue their work illustrating the broad range of career opportunities — including technology fields — that exist in the agriculture industry.

He also thanked the Rotary for recognizing how vital the industry is — not just to Somerset County farmers but an entire region that relies on their products.

Fostering partnerships between the industry and the business community remains vital, Redding added, saying workforce development innovation needs to continue — and expand into areas such as job apprenticeships.

Friday's meeting included a chocolate milk "toast" by Somerset Community leaders who lifted glasses filled with homegrown Moo Echo Farms dairy.

"I'm excited about agriculture in Pennsylvania," Redding said.

That doesn't just include what Pennsylvania's farms do as an industry "but who we do it with," he added.