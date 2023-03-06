Farmers urged to talk about their mental health struggles

Farmers are being urged to open up about their mental health after a report revealed the pressure they face.

Spiralling costs, environmental pressure and uncertainty around Brexit has led to psychological problems, the Farm Safety Foundation (FSF) says.

It says it has resulted in a rise in risk-taking behaviours and accidents.

Up to 94% of UK farmers under 40 say mental health is one of the biggest hidden problems they face day-to-day, the FSF report reveals.

It comes after Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that in 2021 alone, 36 farmers across the UK took their own lives and 22 died in accidents.

Ben Cooper, who runs a farm with his dad in Easton Royal, Wiltshire says it can be a very isolating job.

"You can spend a lot of hours on tractors by yourself or with animals by yourself and that can be very bad for your mental health," said Mr Cooper.

"Its definitely challenging - farming is one of the only industries where there are so many things you have to think about on a daily basis.

"There are so many things that can lead to uncertainly and that is a huge cause of anxiety."

In an effort to encourage people to talk, fellow farmer Chris Manley organised an event called Walk With Me for International Men's Day, last November.

Mr Manley added the high proportion of men working in the industry means there is also the added pressure of "masculinity."

"We want to show we're strong, we want to show you that we can push forward," he said.

'Great vulnerability'

Mr Manley added that less people working on farms nowadays has lead to isolation, contributing to poor mental health.

The FSF launched the Mind Your Head campaign in 2018 to draw attention to serious concerns and uncertainty facing the farming industry in the wake of Brexit.

This year's event, held last month, aimed to remind people living and working in the industry to look after their mental health.

Drawing on his own mental health experiences, Mr Manley said: "It involved a great deal of vulnerability for me to put my story out there on social media."

But, as a result, he said he wanted to encourage other people not to be afraid to seek therapy and speak to a GP about medication, if they feel they need it.

