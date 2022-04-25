Farmersville man indicted on prostitution charge

Benedict

A 33-year-old man accused of pretending to be part of a fake medical program has been indicted on a prostitution-related charge, according to court records.

Anthony Jordan Benedict of Farmersville was free from Wichita County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

A Wichita County grand jury handed down an indictment Feb. 3 against Benedict for a charge of compelling prostitution by fraud in connection with a Nov. 5, 2019, incident, according to court documents.

Benedict faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A Texas Ranger's complaint gave this account: The Clay County Sheriff's Office contacted the Texas Ranger to assist in investigating a possible sexual assault.

The CCSO had received a complaint about Benedict, and the ranger reviewed the reports and interviews done by the CCSO.

A woman told the CCSO that she went to Benedict's Clay County home Jan. 29, 2020, where he told her she would be paid to take part in a medical program.

The woman stated he had her take off her clothes and performed an "exam" that included touching her breasts and genitals. Afterward, he paid her $100.

The woman conducted her own research and queried Benedict about the legitimacy of the so-called medical program. Then she reported the incident to the CCSO.

The Texas Ranger reviewed a Clay County sheriff's deputy interview with Benedict.

He admitted there was no medical program, and he had a "kink" involving using the fake medical program to look at and touch victims.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the Texas Ranger interviewed another victim, who said Benedict contacted her and told her she could make money by taking part in training for medical students.

She told the Texas Ranger that Nov. 5, 2019, Benedict came to her home in Wichita County and did an "exam" on her that included touching her breast.

Then he paid her $50 for participating in the exam.

