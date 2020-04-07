FarmHouse Fresh® Reveals Ranch Cams

Rescued Donkeys and Goats Bring Virtual Escape From the Pastures to Your Home

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmHouse Fresh® today announced the latest additions to their ranch - animal cams - which give the public the opportunity to get lost in their pastures, from the comfort of their own homes. Understanding that folks around the nation are trying to stay safe inside, while simultaneously looking for distractions, FarmHouse Fresh® has found a way to offer a bit of light with an inside look at some of their most beloved animals.

Virtually escaping to the five-acre ranch and pastures, guests can view numerous videos through the brand's Donkey and Goat Cams. Each bit of footage is unique and showcases different animals from the ranch including Roo, a one-year old pygmy goat that arrived through rescue and Granny, a 25-year-old donkey who was saved from slaughter and arrived through the Humane Society of North Texas; if you look closely, you might even see a shetland pony or two! Whether you want to " Virtually Pet a Goat " or " Get Chased By a Donkey " - or simply watch some of the adorable footage captured throughout the day - there's no way these gorgeous animals won't put a smile on your face and for a moment, making you forget about the trying times we are experiencing.

"At FarmHouse Fresh® we take as much pride in the animals we rescue and rehabilitate as we do in the skincare products we create," said Founder and President, Shannon McLinden. "We knew there was no better time to share the love and joy these animals have to give, even if it was virtually, and our hope is to make people smile in the same way we do every single day."

The brand's Donkey and Goat Cams serve as a way for viewers to calm their minds, bringing a sense of relaxation to so many that need it, while also offering a behind-the-scenes look at the FarmHouse Fresh® ranch. Much like humans have their snacks of choice, the animals favor carrots, peppermints and apple or licorice flavored horse treats, routinely receiving one every morning. McLinden added, "Practically anytime we go in the pasture, we have a running joke 'ABC - Always Be Carrying.' That is, unless we do tours - it would be mayhem with 19 animals and one person with treats!" Viewers can watch the animals' antics, their daily - and playful - routines and even the thoughtful care some of the elderly animals receive (hint: be on the lookout for "diaper" booties worn by Granny the donkey, which the staff has dubbed her 'Gucci Boots').

For more information on FarmHouse Fresh®'s new Donkey and Goat cams, check out their video page here .

FarmHouse Fresh® is an award-winning line of professional bath, body and facial care products voted by Spa Professionals as the country's Favorite Body Care line and Top 5 Skincare lines (American Spa Magazine). For more information about this or any other FarmHouse Fresh® retail or professional spa product, please contact FarmHouse Fresh® at 888-773-9626 or visit online at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com. Their products can be purchased at thousands of top destination spas, resorts, and finer retailers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, including Beaches Resorts, Disney, The Broadmoor, Burke Williams Spas, Westins, Caesars Palace – Qua Baths & Spa, Ritz-Carltons, Four Seasons, Red Mountain, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Spas, The Spa at Hotel Hershey, Woodhouse Day Spas and more.

