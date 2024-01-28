Farming accident in Columbia County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY— A call came in around 11:00 a.m. with a report of a farming accident according Columbia County Communication Center.

Authorities say that a man was found pinned under a farming tractor on Red Rock Road. There is no report of the man’s condition at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police is currently handling the investigation.

This is developing story and 28/22 News will continue to update as we get more information.

