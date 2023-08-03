Farming bursary marks King's coronation year

A bursary supporting islanders who want a career in farming has been launched

People studying for a career in farming and horticulture can apply to a new fund set up by Jersey's Lieutenant Governor.

The Crown in Jersey is offering the Lieutenant-Governor’s Agriculture and Horticulture Bursaries to mark the coronation year of King Charles III.

His Majesty’s Receiver General confirmed it had set aside funds for residents looking for a career in farming.

Alan Blair, who administers the Crown's estates in Jersey, said the King wanted to create something that reflected his "values and ideas".

"[There are] various things he's very passionate about, but two of them are supporting youth and supporting education, and also to supporting agriculture, he's been a great supporter of farming, he has considerable farming interest himself," Mr Blair said.

"It's really marrying those two together in which his Excellency has come up with this idea of creating bursaries."

It said the support would be for any learning programme, ranging from a four year degree to shorter-term training schemes.

Up to 100% funding for fees and living expenses is available, and would be available from the start of the academic year in September 2024.

Mr Blair said there were "significant funds" to meet any demands, and the only criteria was that people "have to be a Jersey resident".

"We want to encourage people outside the sector to come into and we think support for funding as part of an education process would bring people into it," he said.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.