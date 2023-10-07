Farmingdale High School marching band performs for first time since crash
Farmingdale High School's marching band performed for the first time since the deadly bus crash in Orange County on September 21.
Farmingdale High School's marching band performed for the first time since the deadly bus crash in Orange County on September 21.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
A contestant on the reality show says the crew did not intervene when she was allegedly assaulted.
NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Cros and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 54% increase in cosmetic breast reduction surgeries. Experts explain why.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
Tesla has cut US pricing on two its EVs — again. The automaker shifted the entry-level Model 3 to under $39,000, among other price drops.
The September jobs report is the latest piece of resilient economic data to come in amid consistent calls for a slowdown in the US economy.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
I love a cozy home!
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
It's super soft and cozy.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.