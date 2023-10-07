Farmingdale High School marching band performs for first time since crash

TechCrunch

Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.