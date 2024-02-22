Farmington business owner faces nine-count federal indictment, including wire fraud

A Farmington businesswoman was indicted on wire fraud and violations of the Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Management Act by a federal grand jury, federal officials announced earlier this week.

A news release issued by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico states that Teresa McCown, 55, the owner of M&M Production & Operation Inc. and the Shoreline Oil & Gas Company in Farmington was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 23 for alleged offenses that took place between January 2017 and June 2023.

Attempts by The Daily Times to reach McCown for comment at the two companies were unsuccessful.

Both companies extract oil and gas from land leased from the federal government, the Navajo Nation and the Jicarilla Apache Nation, which is then sold to refiners, the release states. Altogether, the two companies held nearly three dozen leases on federal or Indian Country land, according to McCown’s indictment.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Natural Resources Revenue reviewed the sales and royalty remittance reports McCown filed indicating the quantity and quality of oil and gas extracted from the leases and the revenue derived from the sale of those materials and allegedly found the reports were incorrect. The reports were used to determine the revenues owed to the federal government, the Navajo Nation and the Jicarilla Apache Nation as the result of McCowns’ companies extraction activities on those lands.

Specifically, the indictment indicates McCown consistently under-reported oil and gas production from the lands in questions. According to the release, more than 400 incorrect reports were filed over the more than four-year period. Federal officials issued a notice of noncompliance to McCown in March 2021 and issued civil penalties for failure to correct the violations.

Despite receiving notices, penalties and participating in teleconferences with regulators, McCown allegedly failed to correct her false and inaccurate reporting, according to the release, resulting in civil penalties of more than $1.7 million being assessed to M&M and Shoreline. During those teleconferences, McCown acknowledged the failure of her companies to accurately report the data, according to the indictment.

McCown faces a total of nine counts, including eight counts of wire fraud for knowingly and willfully submitting false and inaccurate reports, according to the indictment.

McCown has been released from custody until her trial, which has not been scheduled. If she is convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and $300,000 in additional fines, according to the release. McCown is prohibited from working as a record keeper or reporter in any industry subject to state or federal reporting or regulatory requirements, including oil and gas companies.

She and her companies have been named as defendants in numerous civil cases filed in New Mexico district court over the past several years.

