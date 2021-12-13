Farmington High School student, 14, charged with carrying gun on school grounds; police emphasize no threat was made

Police on Monday charged a 14-year-old student with possessing a gun at Farmington High School, but said said the arrest wasn’t connected to an alleged shooting threat that touched off widespread anxiety last week.

Investigators didn’t release information about the student, but said they began investigating Dec. 7 - the same day that roughly 40 percent of the student body stayed home because of rumors about a shooting threat. Police and school administrators emphasized that the talk of a threat turned out to be based on misinformation.

Educators said a student — possibly alarmed by communitywide discussion of the alleged threat — told a staff member late in the day Dec. 7 about a 14-year-old having a gun on school property on Dec. 3.

Police didn’t give details about where the gun was or why the student had it, but after an investigation they arrested the student Monday. The accused student hadn’t been back to class since Dec. 6; they didn’t specify where the arrest was made.

“Possession of a firearm on school grounds is a disturbing event and a severe violation of school safety; however, the investigation did not reveal any threats of gun violence associated with this incident,” police said in a written statement Monday afternoon.

Police charged the student with possessing a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, possessing a weapon in a vehicle and risk of injury to a minor.

“The gun has not been recovered, and the youth is currently being held in a state juvenile detention center,” police said.

In a message to parents, Farmington High School said any student possessing a gun on or off school grounds must be expelled for up to a year.

Extra police were assigned to the school as a precaution last week and will remain this week, educators said. Extended-hours counseling was being offered Monday and Tuesday until 4 p.m., Superintendent Kathleen Greider and Principal Scott Hurwitz said.

“Knowing that the FHS community has been through a great deal in recent days, we will continue to have counselors, social workers and psychologists available for support,” they wrote. “We also ask that you reach out to your child’s counselor, administrator and/or teacher if your child is experiencing increased fear or worry as a result of learning about this issue.”

Story continues

Educators also invited parents to what they called a “school safety community forum” set for Monday at 7 p.m. at the school.

The school system told parents last week that police had investigated a supposed threat to shoot people at the school. Accounts of the threat were circulating heavily on social media, but none by anyone with firsthand knowledge.

“After a full investigation, the Farmington Police Department determined that the alleged threat was not credible. As a reminder, a non-credible threat is one that has been determined to not be a safety or security risk to the school’s students, faculty and staff,” educators said Monday.

Greider’s Dec. 7 email to parents about the matter evidently prompted a student to report the Dec. 3 gun possession incident, police said.

The gun possession was “deeply disturbing and very serious,” Greider and Hurwitz said.

But it “was not in any way related to the original (safety) concern and did not involve the same individual(s) and/or the same type of concern,” they wrote.