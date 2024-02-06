Farmington Hills school employee accused of sexually abusing female student

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A middle school contract worker was arrested during school hours last week for allegedly having inappropriate relations with a 13-year-old female student, according to police.

Andre Brown of Wixom, 25, worked as a hall monitor and a boy’s basketball and football coach at East Middle School in Farmington Hills. He was arraigned Friday in Waterford Township and has been charged with child sexual abusive activity (a 20-year felony), and accosting a child for immoral purposes (a 4-year-felony).

"I absolutely wish people would just leave our children alone," said Jackie, a mother whose child was coached by Brown. "I was shocked, I was absolutely in tears because I've met him on several occasions, and he seemed to be such a nice person."

Brown is accused of trying to get a 13-year-old girl to send him nude photos, initiating the conversation with her on Snap Chat.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King commended the young girl for confiding in a counselor.

This is the second time a Farmington Public Schools employee was accused of sexual misconduct. In October 2023, 43-year-old Jerremy Thomkins was charged for trying to have sex with a 15-year-old and 16-year-old player on the varsity basketball team at Farmington High School.

Fox 2 investigated Thompkins past and found dozens of possible victims at schools in and around Detroit.

There are similar concerns in this latest case, with Brown.

"Our fear is that there (are) more unidentified individuals involved – witnesses, and victims," King said.

Since the 13-year-old victim, spoke out and Brown was arrested, a second child has come forward as a possible victim.

Farmington Public Schools sent out a letter to parents last week, explaining the allegations and their actions.

Jacki said she thought the school handled the allegations against Brown appropriately.

"I thought it was perfect. They did everything immediately," she said. "You want to trust the school, you want to trust the staff, and at the end of the day you really don't know who anyone is."

Brown, who does not have any priors, was given a $25,000 10% cash/surety bond. He is not allowed to have any contact with minors, the victim(s), or the school. He is also not allowed to have access to social media.