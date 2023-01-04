Farmington man accused of breaking into Walmart, Hippach Field House, stealing alcohol

Jan. 4—FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of breaking into Walmart and stealing items Sunday, breaking into the Hippach Field House and stealing alcohol from the Irving convenience store on Main Street.

Farmington police arrested Myles AD Lynch, 20, of Farmington on charges of burglary, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of violation of condition of release, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of criminal mischief.

Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Wednesday that Officer Ryan Rosie received a report of a burglary at 7 a.m. at Walmart on Wilton Road. The surveillance video he watched showed a suspect breaking a window in the automotive area, entering the store, taking items and then getting into a car. Rosie sent photos of the suspect and car to fellow officers, Cote said.

Sgt. Ethan Boyd and officer Jonathan Parker responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report of someone looking into vehicle windows at the Irving store and McDonald's restaurant on Main Street. The suspect reportedly ran across the street to Hippach Field, Cote said.

Police saw him in the field house, which had been locked. He was wearing a hat the same as on the Walmart video, Cote said. They asked him about the burglary and he allegedly confessed to breaking into Walmart.

Officers also learned that the suspect, later identified as Lynch, stole alcohol from the Irving store. They went across the street and the surveillance video showed Lynch taking alcohol before leaving the store, Cote said.

Lynch was being held Wednesday in lieu of $1,000 cash bail at the Franklin County Detention Center.

A conviction for burglary is punishable by up to five years in prison. The penalty for convictions on the misdemeanor charges range from six months to 364 days in jail.