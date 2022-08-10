Farmington man accused of choking woman

Aug. 10—FARMINGTON — A local man was arrested Monday evening after he was accused of choking a woman at a residence on Davis Road, which led to her being taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Farmington police Sgt. Ethan Boyd and officer Ethan Bronson responded to a report of a domestic violence assault, police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email.

Following an investigation, Brian R. Mackin, 31, of Farmington was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence aggravated assault because of strangulation, he wrote.

After review of the report, the District Attorney's Office a charge of domestic violence assault was added.

The victim was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital for evaluation as is indicated when strangulation has occurred or is attempted, Charles wrote.

According to the chief, domestic violence aggravated assault involving strangulation is defined in Maine statute as "Bodily injury to another under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Such circumstances include, but are not limited to: the "number, location or nature of the injuries; the manner or method inflicted; the observable physical condition of the victim; or the use of strangulation. For the purpose of this paragraph, 'strangulation' means impeding the breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by intentionally, knowingly or recklessly applying pressure on the person's throat or neck," he wrote.

Charles wrote that in "all instances involving strangulation, even when the incident is not reported to the police, the victim should always seek medical attention. Strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence and far more prevalent than we know. Many victims of strangulation do not have visible external injuries though there can be serious immediate and long-term health consequences."

Any person experiencing domestic violence, or who knows of another who is, should call the SafeVoices 24/7 helpline at 1-800-559-2927. Callers may be asked for their first name and a safe number for an advocate to call them back. If someone is in immediate danger, they are asked to call 911.

Mackin remained Tuesday afternoon at the Franklin County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a judge Wednesday to set bail.

A conviction on the aggravated assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. A conviction on the assault charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.