Farmington man accused of running $13 million illegal pot distribution ring makes 1st court appearance

Oct. 28—The man accused of running an illegal $13 million marijuana operation out of his medical marijuana facilities in western Maine made his first appearance Thursday morning in federal court in Bangor.

Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington allegedly gave members of local law enforcement agencies interests in one of his companies and brand new "company" cars in exchange for confidential information that he used to benefit his business. He also learned about the federal investigation into his illegal business dealings through the officers' networks, according to the documents.

Sirois was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison set bail at $500,000 secured by $300,000 in personal property, mostly vehicles.

The judge set conditions that include Sirois not handle marijuana or use marijuana even though he has a prescription for medical marijuana in Maine. He also cannot have contact with any of the other defendants except his father, Robert Sirois, 68, of Farmington.

That could limit his ability to operate his medical marijuana business, which is still licensed to operate in Maine.

Lucas Sirois is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tax evasion.

A probable cause hearing to determine if there was enough evidence to bring the charges is to be held next month at Sirois' request.

Court documents in the case were made public Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor after one of the defendants pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute more than a ton of marijuana and 1,000 marijuana plants.

Members of the conspiracy cultivated and sold marijuana in violation of Maine's medical marijuana laws, selling bulk marijuana to people who were not registered as caregivers, and for distribution outside of Maine. Sirois and others realized hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit from these illegal sales, according to court documents.

Sirois' 11 co-defendants were scheduled to make their first court appearances in person before Nivison on Thursday and Friday.