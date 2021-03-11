Farmington man accused of stabbing man outside motel

Donna M. Perry, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Mar. 11—FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old East Dixfield man with a knife early Sunday in the parking lot of Mt. Blue Motel on Wilton Road, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Wednesday.

Mark A. McCrillis, 38, of Farmington, who fled the scene on foot, was found at his home later in the day, Cote said.

The victim, who was stabbed on his left side of his body, was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released, Cote said.

Maine State Police Sgt. Scott Dalton and his K-9, and Trooper Andrew Hardy were unsuccessful in tracking the suspect.

McCrillis was initially arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault but after review by the District Attorney's Office, it was lowered to aggravated assault, Cote said.

Cote said he was called to the scene at 12:15 a.m., soon after Officers Ethan Boyd and Bridgette Gilbert responded to the 12:02 a.m. call. Franklin County Deputies Alan Elmes and David Davol assisted with setting up a perimeter around the area.

McCrillis and the victim had been visiting some people, been to a bar and went to the motel, Cote said. The stabbing took place outside the motel.

McCrillis was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and released Wednesday morning on $1,000 bail, a corrections officer said.

A conviction for aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden's Dog Major Injured Someone After Being 'Surprised by an Unfamiliar Person'

    The "minor injury ... was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday

  • EXPLAINER: How dangerous is the Fukushima nuke plant today?

    Radiation levels have declined, allowing workers and visitors to wear regular clothes and surgical masks in most areas. Tons of contaminated sandbags filled with a material used to reduce cesium in the highly radioactive water early in the disaster remain in two basements.

  • Politics latest news: Sarah Everard case rocks Parliament as minister insists Government is doing enough on women's safety

    PM moves to keep US onside over Northern Ireland Fridges and TVs sold in Northern Ireland must bear EU flag Boris Johnson demands 'immediate' release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Coronavirus latest news: Majority of women say well-being harmed by home-schooling Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Sarah Everard case has rocked Westminster, after a serving Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday. Cross-party MPs taking part in an International Women’s Day event on Zoom expressed their horror at the disappearance of the 33-year-old woman as she walked home a week ago. This morning veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman said: “Women should be entitled to walk in the street without fear and that's why the case has sent such a shockwave. It's a problem of men's behaviour, not women's behaviour." Paul Scully, the minister for London and small business, told Sky News the Government was "absolutely" doing enough to keep women safe and that it was addressing problems of domestic violence. He also defended Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey from accusations he was using the case for political capital following a controversial tweet, saying he was “absolutely” fit to run. "Shaun Bailey has a plan for London in terms of giving the leadership on crime, on housing, on transport and air quality," he added. "The first thing people want to be is safe in their homes and Shaun has been doing a lot of work around (that). The Prime Minister and Home Secretary are both expected to make statements this morning, Follow the latest updates below.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for comparing Biden dogs to illegal immigrants in Twitter rant

    ‘I guess the White House isn't a sanctuary city,’ said the Colorado congresswoman

  • Israel begins vaccinating Palestinian labourers at military checkpoints

    Israel has this week begun vaccinating some 100,000 Palestinians at checkpoints after weeks of international criticism - though only those who cross into the Jewish state's territory for work purposes. The labourers, who live in the West Bank, frequently cross into Israel and its settlements. But as very few Palestinians have been vaccinated so far, they also risk passing on the virus to Israelis. At a checkpoint between Bethlehem and Jerusalem, around a hundred Palestinian workers gathered outside a vaccination centre guarded by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a matter of facilitating my working life,” said Nassim, a 48-year-old labourer from the village of Husan. “If I’m not vaccinated I may be locked down, and that means I may not work. It’s necessary for me.” Also in the queue was Tarek Zuhour, a 28-year-old construction worker, who said he was pleased to receive a jab as many of his relatives had suffered from Covid. “It has been a very tough year,” he said. “I’m very happy to have this chance and to help end this pandemic,” added Bilal, a 28-year-old construction worker. Several labourers said they had been warned by prospective employers they may not be allowed to work in Israel unless they received the jab. “This virus knows no geographical borders,” said Colonel Eyal Zevi, a senior official from the Israeli military unit Cogat, which handles civil affairs in the West Bank. “Therefore, the vaccination of the Palestinian workers is a common interest for both parties.”

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Biden reviewing Trump's listing of Cuba as terrorism sponsor -White House

    President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing former President Donald Trump's last-minute decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism but a broader Cuba policy shift is not currently among Biden's top priorities, the White House said on Tuesday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the administration is in no rush for major gestures toward Communist-ruled Cuba, despite hopes for a softer approach after Trump rolled back historic Obama-era détente with Havana.

  • A complete timeline of Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley's friendship, from 'Vampire Diaries' costars to alcohol brand collaborators

    The stars are known for their roles as Salvatore brothers Damon and Stefan on the hit vampire show. They recently launched their own bourbon together.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Meghan Markle says her family has a 'basic right to privacy'

    The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that she thinks life is about being able to share the parts "that you're comfortable with."

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

  • Only a third of Americans think Biden's stimulus bill is too big, survey finds

    Despite Republican opposition to the stimulus bill, Americans overwhelmingly support its passage, a new Pew survey finds.

  • Buckingham Palace breaks silence and responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's claims of racism in bombshell interview

    The royal family has finally issued an official response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking revelations.

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • 75% of Americans support Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill despite outcries from GOP lawmakers, a new poll finds

    Republicans called out Biden's COVID-19 bill for a lack of bipartisanship, but a new poll shows that people overwhelmingly support it.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • John Oliver's prescient comments on Meghan go viral after Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle "might be marrying into a family that could cause some emotional complications," TV host John Oliver told Stephen Colbert in 2018.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.