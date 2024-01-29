Farmington man who allegedly threw his son against a wall faces child abuse charges

A Farmington man faces child abuse charges after being arrested in connection with an incident earlier this month involving his son.

Enoch Gabhart, 25, was arrested on Jan. 17 and was booked into the San Juan County Detention Center, according to a Jan. 25 news release issued by the Farmington Police Department. The father faces allegations he abused his child, which could have included torture, being cruelly confined, or cruelly punished.

Gabhart was arrested after Farmington officers and representatives of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department conducted a welfare check on the child, who was absent from school that day. A staff member at the school reported a concern, the release states.

When officers arrived at the child’s home, they heard distressing sounds, according to the statement. Gabhart answered the door and allowed officials inside to check on the child’s welfare, where they found the 6-year-old boy in his room in a visibly upset condition with red marks on his left cheekbone and near his right ear. The release states the child reported his father struck him in the face.

An additional examination of the boy showed redness on his neck, arms and legs, and an injury to his torso. The child told officials his father had thrown him against the wall several times, according to the release.

The boy was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Shanice Gonzales, the public information officer for the Farmington Police Department, said the boy was released on Jan. 17 to his grandfather, Enoch Gabhart’s father, after being treated at the hospital.

Gabhart’s attorney of record, Benjamin Tell Ward, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on behalf of his client from The Daily Times.

Gabhart was involved in a 2019 battle with the boy’s mother over custody of the child. Since Gabhart’s Jan. 17 arrest, the mother has filed a motion to have the custody decision reviewed.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for Feb. 7 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Farmington's Enoch Gabhart faces child abuse charge