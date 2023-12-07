Farmington man charged in connection to sexual assault on woman with a mental disability

Dec. 7—FARMINGTON — A local man was arrested Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year who has a mental disability and is a ward of the state.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles interviewed Mark F. Allen, 49, of Farmington before he arrested him on a Class B charge of gross sexual assault, according to Charles' affidavit filed in Farmington District Court. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Charles received information from a detective in Norway about the case. The alleged assault occurred between June 1 and Sept. 19.

The case remains under investigation, Charles said Thursday.

Allen made an initial appearance before Judge Philip Mohlar on Wednesday via Zoom from the Franklin County Detention Center.

Mohlar set Allen's bail at $2,500 with the condition of no contact with the victim and another woman.

Allen remained at the jail being held in lieu of $2,500 bail on Thursday afternoon. He has applied for a court appointed attorney, but one had not been appointed as of Thursday, according to court documents.

His next appearance is set for Jan. 26 at Farmington District Court.

