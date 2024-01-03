Farmington man charged with second-degree murder in death of brother

Farmington Police have arrested a Farmington man in connection with the death of his brother.

Orson Dickie, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after police were summoned to a residence in the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road in Farmington after receiving a report of an unattended death at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 1, according to a news release from Farmington Police Department.

Just outside the front door of the residence, officers discovered the body of Payson Dickie, 27, whose body displayed visible signs of trauma, the release states.

Farmington Police spokeswoman Shanice Gonzales said Orson Dickie, who reported his brother’s death to the dispatch center, was detained at the scene for questioning. He was charged in connection with the death the evening of Jan. 1.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Farmington Police Department detective line at 505-599-1005.

