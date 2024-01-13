Farmington man charged with second-degree murder in Encore Motel death

A Farmington man faces second-degree murder and petty battery charges in connection with a Jan. 11 incident at a Farmington motel that resulted in another man’s death.

Farmington police say Shane Jake John, 25, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of 28-year-old Matthew Martinez. According to a news release, police had responded to a call at the Encore Motel, 1900 E. Main St., at 1:11 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of a physical altercation.

Police said John allegedly had assaulted three people at the motel, including Martinez, who was assessed by medical personnel at the scene and released.

Farmington police spokeswoman Shanice Gonzales said John was located several blocks from the scene by officers and was issued a municipal citation for battery.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Encore Motel again after receiving a report of a medical emergency. They discovered Martinez dead inside his room, according to the release.

An investigation by detectives revealed the injuries Martinez had sustained during his altercation earlier that day in the alleged altercation with John had resulted in his death.

John was arrested and booked early Friday into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Shane John arrested for death of Matthew Martinez at Farmington motel