ROCHESTER — On Dec. 30th, 2013, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Rochester Police responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifter. As a result of the investigation Stephen Currier, age 18, of Tristan Avenue in Farmington was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor level offense of willful concealment.

Currier was released on $1,500 personal recognizance bail with a court date to appear in the 7th Circuit Court of Rochester on Jan. 27 for an arraignment.

Rochester Police.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Farmington man charged with Walmart shoplifting