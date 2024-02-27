Farmington man faces possible life sentence after guilty plea in sexual abuse case

A Farmington man faces a possible life sentence after pleading guilty in federal court to sexual abuse of an incapacitated person in 2022.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, Willard Haven Dedios, 60, of the Jicarilla Apache Tribe, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to the charge after being indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022. He admitted in his plea agreement to engaging in a sexual act with an unidentified woman while she was unconscious on May 26, 2022, and taking photos of his acts and of the woman in her incapacitated condition.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Dedios’ home, which is located within the exterior boundaries of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, according to the plea agreement.

Dedios will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled, the release states.

If Dedios is released from prison, he would be required to register as a sex offender as a condition of his probation, according to his plea agreement. He also could face a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Farmington resident agency of the FBI’s Albuquerque field office in conjunction with the Jicarilla Apache Police Department. The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to battle child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project was launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Willard Haven Dedios pleaded guilty to federal charge on Feb. 22