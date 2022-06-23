Farmington man found dead behind Lewiston courthouse

Jun. 23—LEWISTON — A Farmington man was found dead Thursday morning behind the 8th District Courthouse on Lisbon Street.

Police said the 27-year-old was found by a passerby. When police and emergency crews arrived shortly after, they determined that the man was dead.

Police believe the man died as a result of a drug overdose, but the case was still being investigated later Thursday. The death is not considered suspicious, police said.

The name of the victim was not being released as family members are notified.