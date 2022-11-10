Farmington man guilty of illegally selling hundreds of prescribed oxycodone pills

Staff report, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A Farmington man was found guilty on Wednesday of illegally selling hundreds of prescribed oxycodone pills over more than three years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A federal jury in New Haven found Anthony Harris, 53, guilty of four counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, oxycodone, and not guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribute, oxycodone, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Harris, who was prescribed oxycodone for a medical condition, sold hundreds of pills to another individual every three weeks over the course of more than three years, according to the evidence presented at trial.  The individual who purchased the pills then sold them to customers in the Bristol area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Harris was arrested on June 3, 2021. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years on each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Harris was released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer on Feb. 2, 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • UK’s Sunak ‘Confident’ of Fixing Post-Brexit Deal in N. Ireland

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is “confident” that the post-Brexit dispute over Northern Ireland can be resolved, a latest positive note as UK-EU relations continue to thaw.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I

  • Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next week

    Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next week

  • Minnesota Lottery: Verification issue caused Powerball delay

    The Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that a technical issue with its two-tiered verification process was to blame for the unprecedented delay in this week’s record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing. Officials with the Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that it had an issue with its two-tiered verification system, which is operated by outside vendors. The lottery said the system is designed to make sure that every purchased lottery ticket has a fair and equal chance of winning.

  • Officials Fear Putin’s Big Retreat Could Be Another Russian Trap

    GettyJust hours after Russia claimed that it would be retreating from the strategically key city of Kherson in Ukraine, American and Ukrainian officials are expressing some skepticism about Russia’s plans.Losing Kherson, which Russia seized at the beginning of the invasion this year, would be a major loss to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s been a key part of Russia’s attempts to build a land bridge to Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and losing it would prevent Moscow from

  • A school employee forgot her purse in the restroom, she was fired and arrested for what was inside

    An Oconee County Primary School employee is out of a job and facing charges.

  • Worker ‘was immediately incinerated’ after falling into molten iron, feds say

    The 39-year-old worker in Illinois was killed on their ninth day of work, officials said.

  • Nikita Dragun arrested in Miami for nude pool incident, throwing water bottle at cop

    Dragun, 26, was staying in Miami over the past week. On Monday, police officers were called to The Goodtime Hotel because a hotel guest was being disorderly and causing a disturbance, the police report noted. The social media star, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, reportedly wandered around the hotel’s pool area in the nude and played loud music from her room.

  • Prosecutors Won’t Charge Oregon Man Who Killed Landlord Dressed As Michael Myers

    A Portland man who used a sword to kill his ex-landlord, who, at the time, was disguised as fictitious serial killer Michael Myers, won’t be criminally charged, officials said. The unidentified tenant acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed 46-year-old landlord Justin Valdivia after he allegedly attacked him with a hammer and a pellet gun in September, prosecutors said. The tenant won’t face criminal charges, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed this month, the Willame

  • Whittier man devastated after pickup truck stolen by police chase suspect

    A Whittier man is heartbroken after a crime spree suspect who led authorities on a police chase that drew "Grand Theft Auto" video game comparisons from viewers stole the man's pickup truck.

  • Thai woman faces up to 5 years in prison for eating bat soup in viral video

    A Thai woman was arrested after she posted a video of herself eating bat soup to her Facebook page on Monday. Phonchanok Srisunaklua, who identified herself as Khru (teacher) Jui in her video, is facing up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 500,000 baht (approximately $13,800) for possession of protected wildlife carcasses and for crimes violating the Computer Crimes Act (2007) in Sakhon Nakhon province, Thailand. Srisunaklua, who is also a teacher, posted the clip on her Facebook page Kin Saeb Nua Nua (Eating it Delicious and Hot), which has 392,000 followers.

  • California megachurch leader, grandparents charged with murder, torture in death of 11-year-old daughter

    Leticia McCormack, a leader at Rock Church, founded by former NFL player Miles McPherson, was booked in jail Monday on charges including murder.

  • 10-year-old student may face battery charge after hugging school counselor

    A 10-year-old boy was suspended from his Florida elementary school and faces a charge of battery after he was accused of inappropriately touching a school counselor during a hug, an allegation his family denies.

  • Fight over hamburger leads woman to set house on fire with 3 kids inside, police say

    A woman was arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire over a food dispute.

  • Mother sentenced for role in slaying of New Mexico girl

    The punishment for Michelle Martens was handed down by a New Mexico district judge during a virtual hearing. Martens appeared on screen in an orange jumpsuit from the detention center where she has been undergoing treatment and therapy. Described as a model inmate, Martens wiped away tears as her defense attorney recalled for the court how her daughter, Victoria, was a beautiful child who did well in school, was well-behaved and was loved by neighbors in the apartment complex where they lived.

  • Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody

    Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.

  • Tierra Whack arrested at Philadelphia airport after gun found in bag

    Tierra Whack has joined the roster of rappers arrested for bringing weapons into an airport. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, […] The post Tierra Whack arrested at Philadelphia airport after gun found in bag appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen says wife cannot work, asks for public defender

    "I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court. I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender ... ."

  • Trans influencer Nikita Dragun released after being held in men’s jail for Miami incident

    Court records reportedly show that the transgender YouTuber was held in a men’s unit of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center — a situation her public relations representative called “extremely disturbing and dangerous.” Dragun, 26, left the posh Goodtime Hotel in handcuffs on Monday after allegedly wandering around naked in the pool area, playing loud music from her room and throwing an open water bottle at a security guard and a responding police officer.

  • Exec says a note on Trump's personal ledger was "deleted" ahead of grand jury

    Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney made the revelation during the company's New York criminal fraud trial.

  • 31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say

    Department of LaborIn a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants.Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is under investigation by the Department of Labor after a credible tip uncovered that at least 31 children were employed to clean industrial equipment, the complaint said.At le