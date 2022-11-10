Farmington man guilty of illegally selling hundreds of prescribed oxycodone pills

A Farmington man was found guilty on Wednesday of illegally selling hundreds of prescribed oxycodone pills over more than three years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A federal jury in New Haven found Anthony Harris, 53, guilty of four counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, oxycodone, and not guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribute, oxycodone, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Harris, who was prescribed oxycodone for a medical condition, sold hundreds of pills to another individual every three weeks over the course of more than three years, according to the evidence presented at trial. The individual who purchased the pills then sold them to customers in the Bristol area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Harris was arrested on June 3, 2021. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years on each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Harris was released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer on Feb. 2, 2023.