Farmington man indicted on felony trafficking charge of fentanyl

Jul. 14—FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of dealing fentanyl Dec. 28, 2021, according to a grand jury indictment handed up Wednesday in a Franklin County court.

Parker Harris, 19, of Farmington is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of operating after license suspension, which is punishable by up to six months in jail. He is subject to criminal forfeiture of two shotguns and a pistol.

About 2:11 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, Farmington police officer Ethan Boyd observed a pickup truck in front of a closed marijuana business, according to his affidavit filed in a Farmington court. He saw a male driver, who he recognized as Harris, and a female passenger.

Farmington and surrounding police agencies had previously collected information that Harris has been "dealing illegal narcotics," and was "always armed," according to the affidavit.

When asked to step out of the truck, Harris denied having any loaded firearms. However, a loaded pistol was located in his pocket and he told Boyd he had a rifle in the truck that was not loaded, Boyd wrote.

Harris was handcuffed, searched and arrested on a charge operating after suspension and taken to the Franklin County jail. A subsequent search of the truck turned up two rifles, ammunition, three baggies of an unknown substance consistent with heroin/fentanyl and cocaine, scales, a spoon with white residue, a needle and other paraphernalia, according to the court document.

The weight of the substances was about 8.7 grams.