Farmington man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in Burnsville crash during police chase

A Farmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a teenage girl in an April car crash as he fled police in Burnsville.

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra, 21, pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, according to a news release issued by the Dakota County attorney’s office.

Saavedra, who remains in custody without bail, will be sentenced Oct. 24.

Saavedra was fleeing officers with two teenage girls in his back seat when he crashed into a concrete pillar, killing one of the girls — 16-year-old Sydney Nicole Kohner — and injuring the other, according to the criminal complaint against him.

“I am pleased Mr. Saavedra has taken responsibility for his actions in causing this senseless, deadly crash,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in her office’s news release. “Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Sydney Kohner for their incredible loss. We wish the 15-year-old who was injured in this crash, a full recovery.”

Burnsville police were responding to a noise complaint at a hotel on the morning of April 9, when they saw Saavedra sitting in a white Lexus in the parking lot, the criminal complaint said. Saavedra sped off when he saw one of the officers, who pursued him for several blocks as Saavedra ran red lights and took corners at high speed.

The officer eventually lost sight of Saavedra’s vehicle, but found it crumpled against the concrete pillar of a parking ramp. Saavedra was pinned in the vehicle but alert, while his two teen passengers were unconscious.

One of the girls was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

