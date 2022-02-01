Farmington man pleads guilty to terrorizing, gun, OUI charges

Feb. 1—FARMINGTON — A local man pleaded guilty Monday in Farmington District Court to terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm near a dwelling on April 24, 2021.

Nathaniel Everett, 24, also pleaded guilty to operating under the influence of alcohol.

If the case had gone to trial, a witness would have testified that Everett was at a gathering and was intoxicated, Deputy District Attorney James Andrews told the court.

Witnesses would also testify that he insinuated a number of times he had a Glock handgun. He was intoxicated and was asked to leave the gathering, which he did, Andrews said.

After he left, he drove a vehicle up near the residence and pulled out the handgun and fired a shot. Everett told police he fired it into the ground, Andrews said.

Everett admitted he was upset because he was asked to leave the party, Andrews said.

While Farmington officer Ethan Boyd was taking witness statements at the gathering, Boyd received a call that a vehicle driven by Everett had been stopped nearby, and he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

A loaded Glock was found in the vehicle, and it matched the bullet casing that was found, Andrews said.

Everett has agreed to forfeit the firearm, defense attorney Jason Ranger said.

Judge Brent Davis accepted a supervised release agreement that delays sentencing for two years on the terrorizing charge, as agreed upon by state and defense attorneys. He must complete substance abuse counseling over the next two years, as well as meet other requirements. He will not be able to own firearms during that time.

Davis also sentenced Everett to 14 days in jail for discharging the firearm and two days in jail for operating under the influence concurrent with the firearm sentence. He is also required to pay a $500 fine and had his license suspended for 150 days.