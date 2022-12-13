Farmington man who sold crack he got from his son’s ‘drug trafficking network’ gets prison

A Farmington man who was involved in his son’s drug trafficking was sentenced to a year and one-half of prison, according to federal authorities.

Kevin Jones Sr., 58, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to three years of supervised release and to serve 200 hours of community service while on supervised release, according to federal authorities.

Authorities, citing court documents and statements made in court, said the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and Bridgeport Police Department began investigating individuals who were distributing narcotics in and around Bridgeport in summer 2017 and it revealed that Kevin Jones Sr.’s son, Kevin Jones II, headed a Bridgeport-based drug trafficking network.

The elder Jones, however, regularly received “distribution quantities of crack cocaine from his son and sold the drug to his own customer base,” authorities said in a statement.

The investigation, which authorities said included use of court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases of narcotics, resulted in federal charges against Jones Sr., Jones II, and 17 other defendants, and the seizure of narcotics, eight firearms, and more than $360,000 in cash.

Jones Sr. was arrested on Nov. 6, 2018 and pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, controlled substances, the statement said.

Jones Sr., is free on a $100,000 bond and is required to report to prison on January 27, the statement said.

Jones II, also known as “Ox” and “Scott,” of Bridgeport, has pleaded guilty and is detained while awaiting sentencing, the statement said.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Connecticut State Police, and the Stratford, Norwalk, Seymour and Trumbull Police Departments.